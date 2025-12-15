Who Is Tanya Mittal’s Father? Mystery Continues Even As Bigg Boss Star Returns To Gwalior
Bigg Boss 19 finalist Tanya Mittal’s homecoming to Gwalior was marked by an emotional reunion with her father, whose quiet strength and constant support appear to have played a significant role in shaping her journey.
Some on social media linked Tanya Mittal to Ravi Mittal, a Delhi-based real estate developer, while others speculated that her father might be Amit Mittal, a businessman from Gwalior.
In the touching visuals, Tanya is seen breaking down as she hugs him, reflecting the deep bond they share. Though he prefers to stay away from the limelight, his presence during her grand welcome spoke volumes about the family’s pride and unwavering support as Tanya returned home after a memorable Bigg Boss run.
Bigg Boss 19 contestant and entrepreneur Tanya Mittal returned home to Gwalior after finishing fourth on the reality show, receiving a warm and heartfelt welcome from her family and loved ones.
Sharing glimpses of the moment on social media, Tanya was seen breaking down in tears as she embraced her father, a deeply emotional scene that resonated with fans and marked a touching end to her Bigg Boss journey.
Some social media users have linked Tanya Mittal to Ravi Mittal, a Delhi-based real estate developer, while others have suggested that her father may be Amit Mittal, a businessman from Gwalior. A 2015 Instagram post in which Tanya described her father as her “inspiration” further fuelled the speculation.
Gwalior roots, saree reels, and a journey built from scratch
The influencer hails from Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh. She began earning money by selling cards, even though she initially did not expect it to be a profitable venture. Tanya Mittal has reportedly said that she completed her education only up to Class 12 before discontinuing college midway.
Over time, Tanya started sharing Get Ready With Me videos featuring her saree collection, which quickly gained popularity and helped her build a strong presence on social media.
Bigg Boss 19 journey
Tanya Mittal entered the Bigg Boss 19 house as a confident entrepreneur and quickly emerged as one of the season’s most talked-about contestants. She was known for her strong opinions, emotional honesty, and close friendships with Neelam, Amaal Mallik, and Farrhana Bhatt.