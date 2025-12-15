Who Is Tanya Mittal’s Father? Mystery Continues Even As Bigg Boss Star Returns To Gwalior

Bigg Boss 19 finalist Tanya Mittal’s homecoming to Gwalior was marked by an emotional reunion with her father, whose quiet strength and constant support appear to have played a significant role in shaping her journey.

Some on social media linked Tanya Mittal to Ravi Mittal, a Delhi-based real estate developer, while others speculated that her father might be Amit Mittal, a businessman from Gwalior.

In the touching visuals, Tanya is seen breaking down as she hugs him, reflecting the deep bond they share. Though he prefers to stay away from the limelight, his presence during her grand welcome spoke volumes about the family’s pride and unwavering support as Tanya returned home after a memorable Bigg Boss run.

This photo gallery offers a heartfelt glimpse into the man who has remained a steady pillar in Tanya Mittal’s life.

(Photo credits: All images are taken from X)