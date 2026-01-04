Who Is Tina Rijhwani? All About Salman Khan’s Nephew Ayaan Agnihotri’s Fiancée Who Made Him Say ‘Leaving My Girlfriend Behind’
Ayaan Agnihotri, the nephew of Salman Khan and son of Alvira Khan Agnihotri, has announced his engagement to his longtime girlfriend, Tina Rijhwani. The engagement news has beautifully dropped through an Instagram post that marked a new chapter in the couple’s love story, drawing warm wishes and congratulatory messages from fans across social media.
Salman Khan’s Nephew Ayaan Agnihotri and Tina Rijhwani Get Engaged
Salman Khan’s nephew and Tina Rijhwani recently made headlines for their engagement, which took place in early 2026.
Who is Tina Rijhwani?
Tina Rijhwani is a corporate communications professional, unlike her fiancé, who is a musician and singer. She is known for her association with high-profile circles in the fashion and lifestyle industries.
Tina Rijhwani Career
According to reports, Tina Rijhwani serves as the Head of Communications at Blu Advidosy, a position where she maanges corporate strategy, branding, and media relations. She has over 10 years of expericne in business management and marketing. Her previous roles include working at The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. and Peepul Consulting.
Ayaan Agnihotri and Tina Rijhwani Love Story
On January 3, Ayaan shared photos from his proposal, captioning them, “Leaving my girlfriend behind in 2025.” The images hinted at a midnight proposal staged at a tastefully decorated villa, creating an intimate and romantic setting. The two have reportedly been together for several years, choosing privacy over publicity at every step.
Who is Ayaan Agnihotri?
Ayaan Agnihotri is the son of filmmaker Atul Agnihotri and producer–fashion designer Alvira Khan Agnihotri. He comes from one of Bollywood’s most influential families. Iconic screenwriter Salim Khan is Ayaan’s maternal grandfather, while his uncles—Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, and Arbaaz Khan, have played a major role in shaping decades of mainstream Hindi cinema.
Tina Rijhwani Net Worth
Tina Rijhwani’s net worth is not public disclosed, however, she has a professional career in communications and is known for a high-profile lifestyle.