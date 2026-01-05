LIVE TV
  Who Is Trishala Dutt: All About Sanjay Dutt's Daughter's Career, Education, Net Worth and Life in the US Away From Spotlight

Who Is Trishala Dutt: All About Sanjay Dutt’s Daughter’s Career, Education, Net Worth and Life in the US Away From Spotlight

Trishala Dutt is the daughter of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt and his first wife Richa Sharma. Though she belongs to one of the most famous film families in India, Trishala has carved her own identity away from the spotlight. She is known for her strong opinions, emotional intelligence, and candid social media presence.

Published: January 5, 2026
Trishala Dutt Age & Date of Birth
Who Is Trishala Dutt: All About Sanjay Dutt’s Daughter's Career, Education, Net Worth and Life in the US Away From Spotlight

Trishala Dutt Age & Date of Birth

Trishala Dutt was born on 10 January 1988 in the United States. As of 2026, she is 38 years old and her zodiac sign is Capricorn.

Trishala Dutt Education
Trishala Dutt Education

Graduated with majors in Criminal Justice and specialization in Forensic Science from John Jay College; Master's in Psychology from Hofstra University.

Trishala Dutt Career
Trishala Dutt Career

Trishala Dutt is a psychotherapist and entrepreneur. She is the founder of DreamTresses (a hair extensions brand) and has built a career focused on mental health, emotional well being and wellness.

Trishala Dutt Net Worth
Trishala Dutt Net Worth

Trishala Dutt's estimated net worth is approximately Rs 8–10 crore (around $1 million USD) which she has accumulated through her career as a psychotherapist in the United States.

Why Trishala Dutt Didn’t Join Bollywood ?
Why Trishala Dutt Didn’t Join Bollywood ?

Despite being Sanjay Dutt’s daughter, Trishala has repeatedly stated that acting was never her calling. She prefers privacy and meaningful work over fame and believes mental health advocacy is more impactful than glamour.

Trishala Dutt Relationship Status
Trishala Dutt Relationship Status

Trishala Dutt’s current relationship status has not been publicly confirmed. However, she has openly spoken about her past, including a significant 7 year relationship that ended and the tragic loss of her boyfriend in 2019. Trishala has also addressed experiences with toxic relationships and emotional abuse, emphasizing healing, self growth and therapy.

Disclaimer
Disclaimer

The information provided above is based on publicly available sources, interviews and social media posts. Details related to personal life, relationships and timelines may change over time. This content is intended for informational purposes only and does not claim to represent official statements or verified personal disclosures.

