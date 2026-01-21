LIVE TV
  20-Year-Old Vaishnavi Sharma Called Virat Kohli HANDSOME: Who Is This Gen-Z Cricketer? Latest Cricket Updates

20-Year-Old Vaishnavi Sharma Called Virat Kohli HANDSOME: Who Is This Gen-Z Cricketer? Latest Cricket Updates

Vaishnavi Sharma is suddenly trending everywhere and people are curious to know who she really is. She is being called a future star and her talent is making fans believe she’s just getting started. She also shocked everyone after praising Virat Kohli as “handsome”. From her age to latest news, here’s everything you need to know about Vaishnavi Sharma. 

Who is Vaishnavi Sharma?
20-Year-Old Vaishnavi Sharma Called Virat Kohli HANDSOME: Who Is This Gen-Z Cricketer? Latest Cricket Updates

Who is Vaishnavi Sharma?

Vaishnavi Sharma is an Indian women's cricketer (left-arm spinner). Her full name is Vaishnavi Narendra Sharma.

Vaishnavi Sharma Birthday & Age
Vaishnavi Sharma Birthday & Age

She was born on 18 December 2005. Her birthplace is Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. Her age is around 20 years old.

Virat Kohli Fangirl Vaishnavi Sharma
Virat Kohli Fangirl Vaishnavi Sharma

Vaishnavi Sharma has expressed significant admiration for Virat Kohli, calling him her favorite cricketer, the most handsome, and an all-around perfect athlete.

Vaishnavi Sharma's Role in Cricket
Vaishnavi Sharma's Role in Cricket

She is a slow left-arm orthodox bowler, known mainly as a bowler/spin talent in the squad.

Vaishnavi Sharma Latest News
Vaishnavi Sharma Latest News

She gained attention after strong performances and her India call-up/debut run. She made headlines for her U19 World Cup impact, including standout bowling moments.

Disclaimer
Disclaimer

This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.

