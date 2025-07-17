Who Is Yuliia Svyrydenko? Zelenskyy Names Ukraine’s First Female Prime Minister Amid Wartime Reforms

Early life

Yulia Anatoliivna Svyrydenko was born on December 25, 1985 in the city of Chernihiv, Ukraine. In 2008, she graduated from Kyiv National University of Trade and Economics with a Masters in Antimonopoly Management. Yulia began her work experience at a joint venture in the position of economist, before moving to roles related to regional economic development in Chernihiv Oblast from 2015 onwards.