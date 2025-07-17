LIVE TV
  • Who Is Yuliia Svyrydenko? Zelenskyy Names Ukraine’s First Female Prime Minister Amid Wartime Reforms

Who Is Yuliia Svyrydenko? Zelenskyy Names Ukraine’s First Female Prime Minister Amid Wartime Reforms

Yuliia Svyrydenko, Ukraine’s first female prime minister, appointed by Zelenskyy in 2025, is an experienced economist and reformer.

By: Shubhi Kumar Last Updated: July 17, 2025 | 6:21 PM IST
1/6

Who is Yuliia Svyrydenko Volodymyr?

Svyrydenko's appointment is not an unexpected development since she was widely anticipated as a potential candidate for the post of prime minister since, as early as, the summer of 2024.

2/6

Ukraine New Prime Minister

The appointment of Yulia Svyrydenko as Ukraine's new Prime Minister, in place of Denys Shmyhal, insists upon resolution of economic reforms coupled with audits and injection of increased defense production by President Zelenskiy amid the myriad of wartime challenges.

3/6

Zelenskiy's appointed

Yuliia Svyrydenko got nominated by Zelenskiy as the Ukrainian Prime Minister, the first one elected since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

4/6

Education

Yuliia Anatoliyivna Svyrydenko received honors in 2008 and graduated from Kyiv National University of Trade and Economics with a Master´s degree in Antimonopoly Management (sometimes known as Antitrust Management).

5/6

Early life

Yulia Anatoliivna Svyrydenko was born on December 25, 1985 in the city of Chernihiv, Ukraine. In 2008, she graduated from Kyiv National University of Trade and Economics with a Masters in Antimonopoly Management. Yulia began her work experience at a joint venture in the position of economist, before moving to roles related to regional economic development in Chernihiv Oblast from 2015 onwards.

6/6

Family

Yuliia Svyrydenko is married to Serhiy Derlemenko and has one daughter. Her father managed the Chernihiv branch of the Antimonopoly Committee and her mother was employed in regional government.

