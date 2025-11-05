Who Is Zohran Mamdani? Age, Family, Career & Net Worth of the New York Politician
Zohran Mamdani, son of filmmaker Mira Nair and scholar Mahmood Mamdani, is a Ugandan-born Indian-American politician, Assemblymember, and New York mayoral leader known for his progressive policies and activism.
Who is Zohran Mamdani?
Zohran Mamdani is a progressive and the first Indian American Muslim mayor of New York City that is inspiring and bringing diverse, young voters out.
Age and Early Life
Born on October 18, 1991, in Uganda, Zohran Mamdani move to New York City at age seven.
Family Background
Zohran's father, Mahmood Mamdani, is a Professor and his mother, Mira Nair, is an acclaimed filmmaker. Both parents are from multicultural contains which relate to their backgrounds and Zohran's upbringing.
Education
Zohran attended the Bronx High School of Science and studied Africana Studies at Bowdoin College.
Political Career Beginnings
Before his 2021 elected position as New York State Assembly member from Queens, Zohran worked as a community activist.
Mayoral Win
At age 34, Zohran was elected to become New York's 111th mayor based on the issues of affordability and appealing to younger progressive voters.
Key Policies
Some of his most important promises include fare-free buses, city-operated grocery stores, a rent freeze, and a higher minimum wage for the workers.
Net Worth and Public Image
Zohran Mamdani's estimated net worth is around $200,000 according to financial disclosures, and reflects his experiences as an activist and in politics rather than business. Widely considered a champion of the people.
Disclaimer
All details are based on publicly available sources. Information about Zohran Mamdani’s career, family, and net worth may change over time and should not be considered verified financial data.