Who Ruled 2025? IMDb’s 10 Most Popular Indian Celebrities In Photos
The romantic drama Saiyaara, which turned out to be a blockbuster, was the main reason for the change in IMDb’s 2025 list that showed a new trend where the long-established Bollywood stars had to share the spotlight with the rising talents and the already well-known actors from the regions.
Ahaan Panday
The year’s biggest breakout star, Ahaan debuted with the romantic blockbuster Saiyaara, which earned over ₹570 crore globally. His portrayal of the musician "Krissh Kapoor" earned him the No. 1 spot and the IMDb Breakout Star STARmeter Award.
Aneet Padda
Following closely behind her co-star, Aneet captured hearts as the lead in Saiyaara, playing a songwriter battling early-onset Alzheimer's. Her fresh screen presence and chemistry with Ahaan made her one of the most searched stars of the year.
Aamir Khan
The veteran superstar proved his enduring appeal with the heartfelt success of Sitaare Zameen Par. The film, which blended social resonance with commercial success, reaffirmed his status as a master of meaningful cinema.
Ishaan Khatter
Ishaan earned critical acclaim for his role in Homebound, a film that premiered at Cannes and became India’s official entry for the 2026 Academy Awards. He also starred in the popular Netflix series The Royals, solidifying his place as a powerhouse of the new generation.
Lakshya
Following his success in Kill, Lakshya skyrocketed to fame in 2025 with his role in Aryan Khan’s directorial debut, The Ba*ds of Bollywood. His performance as "Aasman" helped him secure a permanent spot in the national spotlight and on IMDb’s top tier.
Rashmika Mandanna
Often called the "National Crush," Rashmika maintained high visibility with a string of major releases including Chhaava, Sikandar, and Thamma. Her personal life, including her engagement to Vijay Deverakonda, also kept her trending throughout the year.
Kalyani Priyadarshan
Kalyani surged in popularity after starring in the Malayalam superhero epic Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra. The film became the highest-grossing Malayalam movie of all time, establishing her as a top leading lady in Indian cinema.
Triptii Dimri
Building on her momentum from 2024, Triptii impressed audiences with her performance in the spiritual sequel Dhadak 2. She remained a constant in the headlines, further fueled by news of her casting in high-profile projects like Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit.
Rukmini Vasanth
Rukmini earned nationwide recognition for her role as Princess Kanakavathi in the blockbuster prequel Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1. Her transition from regional favorite to a national star was one of the year’s most significant success stories.
Rishab Shetty
The visionary director-actor returned to the top 10 following the massive success of Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1. His ability to blend folklore with high-octane action once again resonated with global audiences, crossing the ₹450 crore mark worldwide.