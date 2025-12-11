Who Was Kristina Joksimovic? Ex–Miss Switzerland Finalist Whose Husband ‘Pureed’ Her Chopped Body Parts Using A Hand Blender; A Look At Her Life And Achievements
Kristina Joksimovic: Kristina Joksimovic, a 38-year-old former Miss Switzerland finalist, was brutally killed in February in her home in Binningen, near Basel. Authorities discovered her dismembered remains inside the residence. Her husband, a 41-year-old man identified as “Thomas,” was arrested soon after the incident and taken into custody.
Joksimovic, who held the title of Miss Northwest Switzerland and went on to become a finalist in the 2007 Miss Switzerland pageant, was far more than just a beauty queen. She later built a successful career as a catwalk coach, training aspiring models, including Dominique Rinderknecht, who later represented Switzerland at Miss Universe 2013.
She built a successful modeling career, appearing in various fashion campaigns, beauty shoots, and commercial assignments across Switzerland.
Kristina was known for her dedication to fitness and healthy living, often sharing insights and inspiration through her social media presence. Her participation in pageants and modeling projects helped her become a familiar face in Swiss media.
On the night of February 13, investigators found that Joksimovic had been strangled. An autopsy later revealed that her body had been dismembered using a jigsaw, a knife, and garden shears. The case grew even more disturbing when authorities discovered that some of her remains had been further processed with a hand blender, “pureed,” and dissolved in a chemical solution.
This was not the first time Thomas had displayed violent behavior. Prosecutors disclosed that he had previously choked his wife, and a former partner alleged that he once grabbed Joksimovic by the neck and slammed her head against a wall, pointing to a troubling pattern of abuse that had long gone unaddressed.
