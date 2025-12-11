LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Faiz Hameed F-16 Fighter Jet Byju lawsuit donald trump bigg boss Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove business news goa fire news bcci Faiz Hameed F-16 Fighter Jet Byju lawsuit donald trump bigg boss Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove business news goa fire news bcci Faiz Hameed F-16 Fighter Jet Byju lawsuit donald trump bigg boss Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove business news goa fire news bcci Faiz Hameed F-16 Fighter Jet Byju lawsuit donald trump bigg boss Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove business news goa fire news bcci
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Faiz Hameed F-16 Fighter Jet Byju lawsuit donald trump bigg boss Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove business news goa fire news bcci Faiz Hameed F-16 Fighter Jet Byju lawsuit donald trump bigg boss Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove business news goa fire news bcci Faiz Hameed F-16 Fighter Jet Byju lawsuit donald trump bigg boss Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove business news goa fire news bcci Faiz Hameed F-16 Fighter Jet Byju lawsuit donald trump bigg boss Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove business news goa fire news bcci
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Who Was Kristina Joksimovic? Ex–Miss Switzerland Finalist Whose Husband ‘Pureed’ Her Chopped Body Parts Using A Hand Blender; A Look At Her Life And Achievements

Who Was Kristina Joksimovic? Ex–Miss Switzerland Finalist Whose Husband ‘Pureed’ Her Chopped Body Parts Using A Hand Blender; A Look At Her Life And Achievements

Kristina Joksimovic: Kristina Joksimovic, a 38-year-old former Miss Switzerland finalist, was brutally killed in February in her home in Binningen, near Basel. Authorities discovered her dismembered remains inside the residence. Her husband, a 41-year-old man identified as “Thomas,” was arrested soon after the incident and taken into custody.

By: Last Updated: December 11, 2025 | 3:47 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Kristina Joksimovic
1/7

Who was Kristina Joksimovic

Joksimovic, who held the title of Miss Northwest Switzerland and went on to become a finalist in the 2007 Miss Switzerland pageant, was far more than just a beauty queen. She later built a successful career as a catwalk coach, training aspiring models, including Dominique Rinderknecht, who later represented Switzerland at Miss Universe 2013.

Professional Model
2/7

Professional Model

She built a successful modeling career, appearing in various fashion campaigns, beauty shoots, and commercial assignments across Switzerland.

Fitness & Wellness Personality
3/7

Fitness & Wellness Personality

Kristina was known for her dedication to fitness and healthy living, often sharing insights and inspiration through her social media presence. Her participation in pageants and modeling projects helped her become a familiar face in Swiss media.

What Really Happened With Her
4/7

What Really Happened With Her

On the night of February 13, investigators found that Joksimovic had been strangled. An autopsy later revealed that her body had been dismembered using a jigsaw, a knife, and garden shears. The case grew even more disturbing when authorities discovered that some of her remains had been further processed with a hand blender, “pureed,” and dissolved in a chemical solution.

Much More Than A Beauty Queen
5/7

Much More Than A Beauty Queen

Kristina Joksimovic, who went on to build a successful career as a catwalk coach, was far more than just a beauty queen. News of the brutal crime has left her friends and the modeling community deeply shaken and struggling to process the horrific details.

Thomas Has A History Of Abuse
6/7

Thomas Has A History Of Abuse

This was not the first time Thomas had displayed violent behavior. Prosecutors disclosed that he had previously choked his wife, and a former partner alleged that he once grabbed Joksimovic by the neck and slammed her head against a wall, pointing to a troubling pattern of abuse that had long gone unaddressed.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This content is intended solely for informational and educational purposes. It is compiled from publicly available sources, and NewsX has no direct association with the information provided.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS