Who Was Rohini Kalam? Inspiring Journey of India’s Jiu-Jitsu Player and Achievements
Rohini Kalam, hailing from Dewas in Madhya Pradesh, rose through the ranks of martial arts to become a prominent jiu-jitsu athlete representing India internationally. She began her professional journey in 2015 and went on to compete at the 19th Asian Games, among other major events. Her dedication, medals and role as a coach made her an inspiring figure in Indian martial arts.
Early Life & Background
Rohini Kalam was born in Dewas, Madhya Pradesh; she began her sporting journey in 2007, showing commitment and discipline at a very young age.
Entry Into Jiu-Jitsu
In 2015, Rohini started her professional Jiu-Jitsu career, motivated by pushing social barriers and representing herself internationally.
National Achievements
In no time, she was one of India’s top competitors in Jiu-Jitsu, along with her national accomplishments in winning multiple national championships in -48 kg and earning social recognition.
International Glory
Rohini won bronze in the Thailand Open Grand Prix 2022, representing India in both the Asian and World championships.
Asian Games 2023 Journey
As one of the selected athletes in the 19th Asian Games, Hangzhou; Rohini competed in women’s -52kg category, representing her determination and perseverance to pursue her dreams.
Inspiration & Impact
Rohini is also a voice for women in sport as an Athlete Commissioner and coach advocating gender equity podium and athletic dedication and passion.
Disclaimer
Information is based on available public sources and news reports. For full accuracy, please refer to official competition records and athlete profiles.