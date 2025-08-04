Who Was Shibu Soren? Jharkhand’s Former CM Death, Net Worth, Biography, Political Legacy, Family, and Funeral Details

Who Was Shibu Soren? (Former Jharkhand CM)

Shibu Soren, former Chief Minister of Jharkhand and founder of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), was a towering tribal leader. He passed away on Monday at the age of 81 after battling a prolonged illness. Revered as "Dishom Guru," Soren was instrumental in the formation of Jharkhand and championed tribal rights throughout his political life.