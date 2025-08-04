  • Home>
Who Was Shibu Soren? Jharkhand’s Former CM Death, Net Worth, Biography, Political Legacy, Family, and Funeral Details

Former Jharkhand CM Shibu Soren, founder of JMM and a key tribal leader, died at 81 due to kidney issues. His legacy spans politics, activism, and controversy.

By: Last Updated: August 4, 2025 | 10:45 AM IST
1/7

Who Was Shibu Soren? (Former Jharkhand CM)

Shibu Soren, former Chief Minister of Jharkhand and founder of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), was a towering tribal leader. He passed away on Monday at the age of 81 after battling a prolonged illness. Revered as "Dishom Guru," Soren was instrumental in the formation of Jharkhand and championed tribal rights throughout his political life.

2/7

Shibu Soren's Net worth

As per his Election Commission affidavit, Shibu Soren had over ₹7 crore net worth, ₹2 crore debt, and owned houses in Delhi and Ghaziabad.

3/7

Death reason & cause

He battled kidney ailments and suffered a stroke. Hospitalized for over a month, he was on life support before his condition worsened and led to his death.

4/7

Early Life & Background

He was born on January 11, 1944, in Jharkhand’s Nemra village. Shibu Soren belonged to the Santhal tribe and faced early struggles after losing his father.

5/7

Political Career & Offices Held

Shibu Soren founded the JMM in 1972, served as Jharkhand’s Chief Minister three times, and held the Coal Minister post twice under the UPA, representing Dumka in Parliament.

Controversies & Legal Issues

Shibu Soren faced multiple legal battles, including a conviction in the 1994 murder of his secretary, later overturned. He was also linked to tribal land conflict cases.

7/7

Family

Shibu Soren was married to Roopi Soren and had four children, including Hemant Soren, who succeeded him as JMM leader and Jharkhand’s Chief Minister.

