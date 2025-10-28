LIVE TV
  • ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final: Will India Win the Trophy This Time?

India’s chances of winning the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final depend on team form, strategy, and key player performances.

By: Last Updated: October 28, 2025 | 1:45 PM IST
Tournament Favorite
1/5

Tournament Favorite

Australia is undoubtedly the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 champion and favorite since it not only has a solid winning history in the tournament, but it is also the defending champion.

India’s Contention and Home Advantage
2/5

India’s Contention and Home Advantage

India, which is co-hosting the tournament, turned out to be a strong contestant. The team is getting the benefit of the home conditions and the support of the fans, which all together give a nice boost to their chances of having a good performance.

Tournament Format and Progress
3/5

Tournament Format and Progress

The World Cup 2025 is set up with eight teams competing in a round-robin format, allowing each team to play seven matches. After this, the top four teams will advance to the semifinal, where currently India is one of the top contenders.

India’s Winning Probability
4/5

India’s Winning Probability

India’s chance of winning hinges very much on the quality of the matches they play, especially against the top dogs like Australia and England. They must win the crucial games if they want to increase their chances for the semifinals and finals.

Competitive Field
5/5

Competitive Field

Apart from Australia and India, England and South Africa are also strong opponents. Hence, the final result is uncertain, and the competition is intense.

