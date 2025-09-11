LIVE TV
  • Who’s Ishan Kishan’s Girlfriend Aditi Hundia? Meet the Miss India Finalist and Glamorous Hot Girlfriend of Indian Cricket

Who’s Ishan Kishan’s Girlfriend Aditi Hundia? Meet the Miss India Finalist and Glamorous Hot Girlfriend of Indian Cricket

The cricketing genius of Ishan Kishan has had fans buzzing, but the focus has in the recent past moved to the woman who is allegedly his girlfriend. Aditi Hundia, a social media star and fashion icon is not only creating ripples about her beauty, but also her perfect fashion and her appearance in the society in the Indian cricketer.

September 11, 2025
Follow us on
Google News
1. From Jaipur to the Pageant Stage
1/5

1. From Jaipur to the Pageant Stage

She entered and became a finalist in Miss India 2017 and later on, she won the Miss Supranational India title in 2018. Her story is as elegant and determined and she is not just a pretty face. Aditi still is bright in modeling and in appearance.

2. Fashion Queen On and Off the Ramp
2/5

2. Fashion Queen On and Off the Ramp

She has a reputation of making bold fashion statements and easily fuses glamour and sophistication. All the clothes she wears, including casual elegant and fashionable clothes, explain why her fans see her as a style icon and a brightest among girlfriends of cricketers.

3. Social Media Sensation
3/5

3. Social Media Sensation

She has more than 289k followers and her feed is split between professional photoshoots and personal glimpses. Every one of the posts is eye-catching, be it a runway chic, holiday mood, or even a hint of her relationship with Ishan Kishan.

4. Cheering From the Stands
4/5

4. Cheering From the Stands

She is spotted at IPL matches and other cricket events where she frequently screams and shouts in support of the cricketer. Her presence next to Ishan signifies her increasing influence in his personal and professional life, which leaves fans wondering what is happening between the two.

5. Beauty, Brains, and Bond
5/5

5. Beauty, Brains, and Bond

Aditi Hundia is a talent, style and charisma in one. Be it pageant titles, Instagram popularity, or just the backing of the people, she is an assured and an inspiring person in the world of cricketing, and the fans are looking forward to witnessing more of this energetic pair.

