LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
babar azam Epstein files breaking-news 14-year-old girl pregnant donald trump AI infrastructure bangladesh bengaluru insurrection ms dhoni AI innovation AI for businesses AI Summit 2026 Afghanistan women rights babar azam Epstein files breaking-news 14-year-old girl pregnant donald trump AI infrastructure bangladesh bengaluru insurrection ms dhoni AI innovation AI for businesses AI Summit 2026 Afghanistan women rights babar azam Epstein files breaking-news 14-year-old girl pregnant donald trump AI infrastructure bangladesh bengaluru insurrection ms dhoni AI innovation AI for businesses AI Summit 2026 Afghanistan women rights babar azam Epstein files breaking-news 14-year-old girl pregnant donald trump AI infrastructure bangladesh bengaluru insurrection ms dhoni AI innovation AI for businesses AI Summit 2026 Afghanistan women rights
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
babar azam Epstein files breaking-news 14-year-old girl pregnant donald trump AI infrastructure bangladesh bengaluru insurrection ms dhoni AI innovation AI for businesses AI Summit 2026 Afghanistan women rights babar azam Epstein files breaking-news 14-year-old girl pregnant donald trump AI infrastructure bangladesh bengaluru insurrection ms dhoni AI innovation AI for businesses AI Summit 2026 Afghanistan women rights babar azam Epstein files breaking-news 14-year-old girl pregnant donald trump AI infrastructure bangladesh bengaluru insurrection ms dhoni AI innovation AI for businesses AI Summit 2026 Afghanistan women rights babar azam Epstein files breaking-news 14-year-old girl pregnant donald trump AI infrastructure bangladesh bengaluru insurrection ms dhoni AI innovation AI for businesses AI Summit 2026 Afghanistan women rights
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Why Aamir Khan Is Credited In Shahid Kapoor’s O Romeo – Vishal Bhardwaj Reveals The Real Story

Why Aamir Khan Is Credited In Shahid Kapoor’s O Romeo – Vishal Bhardwaj Reveals The Real Story

The special thanks credit for Aamir Khan in O Romeo left fans wondering about a possible cameo. Director Vishal Bhardwaj has clarified that the superstar never appeared in the film but played an important role during the script development stage. His creative suggestion helped shape a crucial moment in the story.

Published By: Published: February 19, 2026 16:17:12 IST
Follow us on
Google News
No On Screen Appearance
1/6
Why Aamir Khan Is Credited In Shahid Kapoor’s O Romeo – Vishal Bhardwaj Reveals The Real Story

No On Screen Appearance

Aamir Khan is not part of the cast and does not feature in any scene. His name appears in the credits only because of his valuable creative input.

You Might Be Interested In
The Idea That Strengthened The Plot
2/6

The Idea That Strengthened The Plot

After hearing the narration he suggested a major twist linked to a key killing in the film. This change added more depth and dramatic impact to the narrative.

A Mark Of Respect
3/6
.

A Mark Of Respect

Vishal Bhardwaj decided to thank him officially as the suggestion improved the screenplay and elevated the emotional graph of the story.

You Might Be Interested In
Why The Credit Created Curiosity
4/6
.

Why The Credit Created Curiosity

The audience assumed it hinted at a hidden role which led to strong buzz. The director later confirmed it was purely for behind the scenes creative support.

Creative Collaborations In Bollywood
5/6

Creative Collaborations In Bollywood

The moment reflects how discussions between leading artists can influence major storytelling decisions even without an acting collaboration with Shahid Kapoor in the frame.

You Might Be Interested In
Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

This content is based on publicly available media reports and official statements. All information is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS