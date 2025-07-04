Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
big beautiful bill Afghanistan news PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban big beautiful bill Afghanistan news PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban big beautiful bill Afghanistan news PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban big beautiful bill Afghanistan news PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban
Live TV
TRENDING |
big beautiful bill Afghanistan news PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban big beautiful bill Afghanistan news PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban big beautiful bill Afghanistan news PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban big beautiful bill Afghanistan news PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Why Are Hot Dogs America’s Favorite Meal On July 4th?

Why Are Hot Dogs America’s Favorite Meal On July 4th?

From German street food to an iconic American symbol, the hot dog’s journey reflects immigration, innovation, and affordability. This July 4th, Americans are set to eat 150 million hot dogs, celebrating a beloved Independence Day tradition centered around Coney Island and Nathan’s Famous.

By: Namrata Boruah Last Updated: July 4, 2025 | 12:44 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Why Are Hot Dogs America’s Favorite Meal On July 4th? - Gallery Image
1/6

European Origins Of The Hot Dog

The hot dog traces back to German and Eastern European sausage traditions brought to the US by immigrants in the 1800s. Early versions mixed pork and beef, later shifting to all-beef sausages shaped by Jewish kosher butchers.

Why Are Hot Dogs America’s Favorite Meal On July 4th? - Gallery Image
2/6

Hot Dog’s Urban Popularity

The portability and affordability of sausages made them ideal street food for workers in busy industrial cities like New York. Vendors sold hot dogs to the working class, providing a filling and convenient meal on the go.

Why Are Hot Dogs America’s Favorite Meal On July 4th? - Gallery Image
3/6

Charles Feltman and Coney Island

In 1867, Charles Feltman sold sausages in hand-sliced buns from a pie cart at Coney Island. His innovative portable design caught on, leading to the Ocean Pavilion restaurant and the start of America’s hot dog craze.

Why Are Hot Dogs America’s Favorite Meal On July 4th? - Gallery Image
4/6

Nathan Handwerker’s Bold Strategy

Nathan Handwerker, a former Feltman employee, opened his own hot dog stand in 1916, cutting prices to five cents. This made hot dogs affordable during tough economic times and attracted large crowds in New York City.

Why Are Hot Dogs America’s Favorite Meal On July 4th? - Gallery Image
5/6

Nathan’s Famous Brand Growth

Nathan’s hot dog stand evolved into the iconic Nathan’s Famous brand, becoming synonymous with quality, affordability, and American culture. It remains one of the most recognizable hot dog names in the country today.

Why Are Hot Dogs America’s Favorite Meal On July 4th? - Gallery Image
6/6

July 4th Hot Dog Eating Contest

Nathan’s Famous hosts an annual Hot Dog Eating Contest since 1972, turning the hot dog into a July 4th cultural symbol. This event draws global participants, celebrating America’s favorite Independence Day meal with competitive eating.

Why Are Hot Dogs America’s Favorite Meal On July 4th? - Gallery Image

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?