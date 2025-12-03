Why Are Shilpa Shetty And Raj Kundra Not Allowed To Travel Abroad? Couple Seeks Permission Against LOC To Visit London, In Pics
Actress Shilpa Shetty and her husband, businessman Raj Kundra, have requested permission to travel to London to be with Kundra’s ailing father. The couple approached the Bombay High Court, seeking a suspension of the Look Out Circular (LOC) issued by Mumbai Police amid an ongoing Rs 60 crore fraud investigation filed by businessman Deepak Kothari.
On December 2, reports confirmed that Shetty and Kundra submitted a plea challenging the LOC. They stated that on November 10, 2025, Raj Kundra’s father was diagnosed with a chronic and unexplained iron ammonia deficiency.
The condition has led to significant blood loss and other complications, requiring advanced tests such as repeat capsule endoscopy or double-balloon enteroscopy.
The plea emphasized that the trip is purely for medical reasons, assuring the court that they will return to India as scheduled if permitted, adding that it is not for leisure.
Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra approach the Bombay High Court seeking permission to travel abroad. The couple wants to visit Kundra's ailing father in London and requested the suspension of the Look Out Circular (LOC) issued against them.
The LOC was issued by Mumbai Police in connection with an ongoing ₹60 crore fraud case filed by businessman Deepak Kothari, alleging irregularities in investments made in Best Deal TV Pvt. Ltd.
Deepak Kothari claimed that between 2015 and 2023, he invested ₹60.48 crore in the now-defunct company under an investment agreement. Shilpa Shetty had issued a personal guarantee for the same.
The couple stated in court that their travel is not for leisure but strictly to attend to Kundra’s father, who suffers from chronic iron ammonia deficiency and requires advanced medical tests abroad.
Raj Kundra’s father was advised to undergo repeat capsule endoscopy or double-balloon enteroscopy due to several medical complications, including blood loss, as per their plea.
Shilpa and Raj assured the court that they would return to India by January 20, 2026, if permission is granted to travel and that they will not extend their stay.
During the hearing, Kothari’s advocate mentioned plans to file a perjury application against Shilpa Shetty, claiming misrepresentation in the investment-related case.
The Bombay High Court is reviewing the plea, balancing the couple’s urgent family medical requirement against the ongoing investigation in the ₹60 crore fraud case.
The case has generated significant media attention, as fans and followers closely watch whether the court allows the high-profile couple to travel abroad during the investigation.
The decision on suspending the LOC will set a precedent for allowing travel for personal emergencies while an investigation is pending, especially in high-profile fraud cases.