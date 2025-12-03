Why Are Shilpa Shetty And Raj Kundra Not Allowed To Travel Abroad? Couple Seeks Permission Against LOC To Visit London, In Pics

Actress Shilpa Shetty and her husband, businessman Raj Kundra, have requested permission to travel to London to be with Kundra’s ailing father. The couple approached the Bombay High Court, seeking a suspension of the Look Out Circular (LOC) issued by Mumbai Police amid an ongoing Rs 60 crore fraud investigation filed by businessman Deepak Kothari.

On December 2, reports confirmed that Shetty and Kundra submitted a plea challenging the LOC. They stated that on November 10, 2025, Raj Kundra’s father was diagnosed with a chronic and unexplained iron ammonia deficiency.

The condition has led to significant blood loss and other complications, requiring advanced tests such as repeat capsule endoscopy or double-balloon enteroscopy.

The plea emphasized that the trip is purely for medical reasons, assuring the court that they will return to India as scheduled if permitted, adding that it is not for leisure.