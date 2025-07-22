LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
israel Microsoft SharePoint Hack CBS The Late Show 2026 Biden presidency ICICI bank Jagdeep Dhankhar Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News israel Microsoft SharePoint Hack CBS The Late Show 2026 Biden presidency ICICI bank Jagdeep Dhankhar Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News israel Microsoft SharePoint Hack CBS The Late Show 2026 Biden presidency ICICI bank Jagdeep Dhankhar Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News israel Microsoft SharePoint Hack CBS The Late Show 2026 Biden presidency ICICI bank Jagdeep Dhankhar Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News
Live TV
TRENDING |
israel Microsoft SharePoint Hack CBS The Late Show 2026 Biden presidency ICICI bank Jagdeep Dhankhar Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News israel Microsoft SharePoint Hack CBS The Late Show 2026 Biden presidency ICICI bank Jagdeep Dhankhar Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News israel Microsoft SharePoint Hack CBS The Late Show 2026 Biden presidency ICICI bank Jagdeep Dhankhar Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News israel Microsoft SharePoint Hack CBS The Late Show 2026 Biden presidency ICICI bank Jagdeep Dhankhar Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Why Ayurveda Is Taking Over Skincare, Wellness, and Household Habits?

Why Ayurveda Is Taking Over Skincare, Wellness, and Household Habits?

Ayurveda is no longer limited to herbal teas and oils. It’s becoming a mainstream element of skincare, wellness routines, and even cleaning in contemporary Indian households.

By: Shubhi Kumar Last Updated: July 22, 2025 | 10:27 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Why Ayurveda Is Taking Over Skincare, Wellness, and Household Habits? - Photo Gallery
1/7

Natural and Chemical-Free Solutions

Ayurveda is based on the use of herbs, oils, and plant items-as such, it presents an option safer than the harsh modern products in terms of both skin and cleaning.

Why Ayurveda Is Taking Over Skincare, Wellness, and Household Habits? - Photo Gallery
2/7

A Holistic Wellness Approach

It looks at Ayurveda as treating the entire body, mind, and spirit, promoting a lifestyle balance through diet, exercise, sleep, and rituals, which are now cherished by modern wellness movements.

Why Ayurveda Is Taking Over Skincare, Wellness, and Household Habits? - Photo Gallery
3/7

Sustainability and Eco-Friendly Aspects

The Ayurvedic treatments use biodegradable substances as natural resources. Thus, it is the green approach to conscious living, which intends to lessen one's carbon footprint in everyday home routines.

Why Ayurveda Is Taking Over Skincare, Wellness, and Household Habits? - Photo Gallery
4/7

Customized Schedule According to the Dosha

In comparison to an average product, Ayurveda has the long-term sustenance and support of one's health, skincare, and diet tailored according to one's body constitution (Vata, Pitta, Kapha).

Why Ayurveda Is Taking Over Skincare, Wellness, and Household Habits? - Photo Gallery
5/7

Worked-Age Remedies Backed by Science

It is now confirmed scientifically that most of the remedies that Ayurveda follows, like turmeric mask, oil pulling, and herbal teas, have more acceptability and appeal among modern practitioners and their clientele.

Why Ayurveda Is Taking Over Skincare, Wellness, and Household Habits? - Photo Gallery
6/7

Increased Accessibility and Innovation

From Ayurvedic toothpaste to hair oils and face serums, brands have brought Ayurveda to the masses and made it fashionable, fusing tradition with convenience for daily use.

Why Ayurveda Is Taking Over Skincare, Wellness, and Household Habits? - Photo Gallery
7/7

Disclaimer

This is for informational purposes only and doesn’t substitute medical advice. Consult a certified Ayurvedic practitioner or healthcare expert before trying new remedies.

Why Ayurveda Is Taking Over Skincare, Wellness, and Household Habits? - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Why Ayurveda Is Taking Over Skincare, Wellness, and Household Habits? - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Why Ayurveda Is Taking Over Skincare, Wellness, and Household Habits? - Photo Gallery
Why Ayurveda Is Taking Over Skincare, Wellness, and Household Habits? - Photo Gallery
Why Ayurveda Is Taking Over Skincare, Wellness, and Household Habits? - Photo Gallery
Why Ayurveda Is Taking Over Skincare, Wellness, and Household Habits? - Photo Gallery

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?