What Makes Children Learn Faster Than Grown-Ups?
Children learn faster than adults due to higher brain plasticity, fewer mental biases, and natural curiosity. Their ability to absorb languages, skills, and information is enhanced by play-based learning, free time, and the absence of stress and responsibilities. While adults can still learn effectively, it often requires more focus and practice.
Brain Plasticity
To put it simply, kids have greater neuroplasticity than adults, which means that they can create new connections more easily. This means it is easier for them to adapt, memorize, and retain information.
Fewer Preconceptions
As adults grow and develop, they have already experienced many things, which eventually affect the way they learn. Kids generally adopt and learn without biases or failure. Hence, adapting and absorbing information is an easier and natural way of learning.
Language Acquisition Advantage
Between the ages of 0 to 7, we believe kids are in a "critical period" of language learning. This means that their brains are hardwired to learn sounds, vocabulary, and understand grammar, etc., without formal teaching.
Learning through play
As kids learn through play, exploration, and curiosity, there is a natural and fluid aspect of being absorbed that is associated with play. For adults, we associate learning with stress and formal, structured environments.
More Focused Time to Learn
Kids have the influence of time, the availability of time, the distractions of adults' job responsibilities, and the stress effects of adults' learning and development.
Disclaimer
This is for informational purposes only. Learning speed can vary based on individual abilities, environment, and other factors. Always consult a specialist or educator for personalized learning strategies.