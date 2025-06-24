Why do potholes appear on most Indian roads during the monsoon season
Despite ongoing construction of new expressways, the core issue of potholes and cracked roads during monsoon remains unresolved. Recently, heavy rains caused craters in several cities, including a major road cave-in in Delhi’s Janakpuri. Similar incidents were reported in Jaipur, Ahmedabad, and Mumbai. Here’s why such damage occurs.
Effects of Poor Drainage on Infrastructure
A waterlogged urban street showing flooding and infrastructure damage caused by an inadequate drainage system.
Impact of Poor Road Sloping on Safety
A road with visible water pooling due to inadequate sloping, highlighting potential skid and drainage problems.
Risks of Overloaded Vehicles
An overloaded truck on a road showing visible strain on tires and suspension, highlighting the dangers of excess weight.
Monsoon Traffic Disruptions
Heavy traffic on a flooded city road during monsoon, highlighting delays and driving hazards caused by rain.
How Potholes Form During Monsoon
A rain-soaked road with multiple potholes, showing damage caused by water, traffic, and poor drainage during the monsoon.
Initial Cracks in Material Failure
A close-up image showing the formation of an initial crack in a material, highlighting the early stage of structural failure