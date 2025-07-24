  • Home>
Why Do Women Get Hot Flashes After Menopause?

Hot flashes after menopause are mainly caused by hormonal shifts, especially estrogen decline. They involve sudden heat, sweating, and anxiety. Understanding these triggers helps in managing symptoms effectively.

July 24, 2025
Decreasing Estrogen

During menopause, estrogen levels abruptly plummet. Hormonal imbalances interfere with our bodies' ability to regulate temperature. Thus, hot flashes occur more frequently.

Hypothalamic Thermoregulation

The hypothalamus manages temperature. During menopause, the hypothalamus is hypersensitive. Just a minor bump in temperature can elicit a full-blown heat response.

Heat that Seems to Come Out of Nowhere

Many women report sudden, overwhelming sensations of heat, primarily in the face, neck, or chest. These would last for seconds or minutes and occur several times throughout the day.

Breathless or Heart Racing

Hot flashes are typically accompanied by feelings of breathlessness or heart racing. The added emotional stress from these symptoms may also contribute to being awakened at night and mood changes.

Profuse Sweating

Dripping wet night sweats or daytime sweating typically follow hot flashes. Soaking your clothes, not to mention ruining your comfort, sleep, and work schedule.

Disclaimer

This is for informational purposes only. Always consult a healthcare provider for diagnosis or treatment of menopause-related symptoms and to explore options suitable for your individual medical needs.

