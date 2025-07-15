LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
African debt concerns Nicolas Cage Daniel Martindale donald trump Epstein Client List African debt concerns Nicolas Cage Daniel Martindale donald trump Epstein Client List African debt concerns Nicolas Cage Daniel Martindale donald trump Epstein Client List African debt concerns Nicolas Cage Daniel Martindale donald trump Epstein Client List
Live TV
TRENDING |
African debt concerns Nicolas Cage Daniel Martindale donald trump Epstein Client List African debt concerns Nicolas Cage Daniel Martindale donald trump Epstein Client List African debt concerns Nicolas Cage Daniel Martindale donald trump Epstein Client List African debt concerns Nicolas Cage Daniel Martindale donald trump Epstein Client List
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Why India Is Blocking US Dairy Imports Over Non-Vegetarian Cow Milk?

Why India Is Blocking US Dairy Imports Over Non-Vegetarian Cow Milk?

India opposes US dairy imports due to cultural and religious beliefs against “non-vegetarian milk” from animal-fed cows, demanding strict certification amid ongoing trade negotiations.

By: Shubhi Kumar Last Updated: July 15, 2025 | 6:58 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Why India Is Blocking US Dairy Imports Over Non-Vegetarian Cow Milk? - Photo Gallery
1/6

India’s Cultural Stand Against Non-Vegetarian Milk

In India, it is forbidden to bring in milk from cows fed animal products such as meat or blood due to a cultural and religious taboo. Such milk is deemed unfit for consumption, especially for rituals.

Why India Is Blocking US Dairy Imports Over Non-Vegetarian Cow Milk? - Photo Gallery
2/6

Strict Certification Is India’s Red Line

India also mandates certification that the imported dairy comes only from cows not fed with any non-vegetarian feed. This is an absolute non-negotiable and is considered by India as the proverbial “Laxman Rekha” in trade talks.

Why India Is Blocking US Dairy Imports Over Non-Vegetarian Cow Milk? - Photo Gallery
3/6

Massive Impact on Indian Dairy Farmers

India’s dairy industry has an estimated production worth ₹7.5–9Lakh crore and supports over 80 million people. This opening of the markets for US dairy may flood the markets with cheaper products, thereby adversely affecting the small farmers.

Why India Is Blocking US Dairy Imports Over Non-Vegetarian Cow Milk? - Photo Gallery
4/6

Behind Religious and Dietary Sensitivities

For many Indians, dairy products are not mere food but are used for spiritual rituals. The use of milk from cows fed on meat is a violation of dietary concerns and deep-rooted cultural sentiments.

Why India Is Blocking US Dairy Imports Over Non-Vegetarian Cow Milk? - Photo Gallery
5/6

High Duties and Safety Regulations in Place

The US contends that India is raising an unprecedented barrier to trade, while India maintains the stance that such protection should be accorded to its farmers and culture, even if it delays reaching the $500 billion mark in trade targets.

Why India Is Blocking US Dairy Imports Over Non-Vegetarian Cow Milk? - Photo Gallery
6/6

Disclaimer

This is for informational purposes only. It is based on publicly available sources and reflects cultural and policy perspectives involved in ongoing trade discussions. It does not represent any official government stance.

Why India Is Blocking US Dairy Imports Over Non-Vegetarian Cow Milk? - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Why India Is Blocking US Dairy Imports Over Non-Vegetarian Cow Milk? - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Top Partners Websites:

Why India Is Blocking US Dairy Imports Over Non-Vegetarian Cow Milk? - Photo Gallery
Why India Is Blocking US Dairy Imports Over Non-Vegetarian Cow Milk? - Photo Gallery
Why India Is Blocking US Dairy Imports Over Non-Vegetarian Cow Milk? - Photo Gallery
Why India Is Blocking US Dairy Imports Over Non-Vegetarian Cow Milk? - Photo Gallery

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?