Why Kareena Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Alia Bhatt and Others Are Suddenly Posting 2016 Photos- The Viral Nostalgia Trend Explained

Bollywood’s social media timelines have taken a sudden trip down memory lane, with stars like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ananya Panday, Alia Bhatt and others sharing throwback pictures from 2016. From old selfies to private moments, the wave of decade-old posts has left fans curious. Here’s a look at why celebrities are revisiting 2016 and what’s behind this viral nostalgia trend taking over Instagram.