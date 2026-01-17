Why Kareena Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Alia Bhatt and Others Are Suddenly Posting 2016 Photos- The Viral Nostalgia Trend Explained
Bollywood’s social media timelines have taken a sudden trip down memory lane, with stars like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ananya Panday, Alia Bhatt and others sharing throwback pictures from 2016. From old selfies to private moments, the wave of decade-old posts has left fans curious. Here’s a look at why celebrities are revisiting 2016 and what’s behind this viral nostalgia trend taking over Instagram.
2016 Instagram Trend
A fresh trend is sweeping across Instagram, with users digging out memories from a decade ago, particularly from 2016. Titled ‘2026 is the new 2016’, the trend has tapped into a wave of online nostalgia, prompting people to relive and share moments from the past.
2016 Instagram Trend: Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan also take part in the viral 2016 Instagram trend, taking a nostalgic trip down memory lane by sharing some old pictures from her preganacy days. Posting the throwback with the caption “photo of the bump”, the actress revisited a moment from 2016 that instantly resonated with fans.
2016 Instagram Trend: Ananya Panday
Ananya Panday joins the viral 2016 Instagram trend, dipping into nostalgia by sharing throwback picture from a decade ago. The old selfies with the caption “2016 was really it man.”
2016 Instagram Trend: Alia Bhatt
Adding to the viral 2016 Instagram trend, Alia Bhatt also revisited memories from a decade ago by sharing throwback pictures from 2016. The post included a solo photograph as well as a still with Shah Rukh Khan from Dear Zindagi, and was captioned “2016 ki kahaani”.
What is Viral 2016 Nostalgia Trend?
People are longing for the carefree, light-hearted vibe that once defined the internet. With 2016 officially turning a decade old, nostalgia has flooded social media timelines, as users look back on a time when online spaces felt more fun and spontaneous, and posting came without the pressure of curation or performance.