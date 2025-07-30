Why Some Women Experience Diarrhea During Their Period and What It Means?

Many women experience diarrhea during their menstrual cycle due to hormonal fluctuations and the release of prostaglandins. These changes can affect the digestive system, causing increased bowel activity. While it’s usually normal, persistent or severe symptoms may indicate underlying issues like IBS or endometriosis. Proper hydration, dietary choices, and medication can help manage discomfort.