Why Spicy Foods Make Your Nose Run and How It Happens
Spicy foods can trigger a runny nose due to a condition called gustatory rhinitis. Compounds like capsaicin irritate nasal tissues, cause inflammation, and increase mucus production. This natural response is your body’s way of protecting itself. While harmless, understanding this reaction can help manage symptoms better.
Irritation
Spicy foods have capsaicin, which irritates and stimulates nerve endings in your mouth and nose, activating your body's natural defense against perceived danger.
Inflammation
If you have noticed that irritation from spicy foods results in mild inflammation in the nasal tissues. This may cause swelling and make your body release fluids to shield sensitive areas.
Increased Mucus Production
Your body may respond to the spice by producing more mucus to clear out the irritants. This can cause nasal congestion and ultimately a perceptible, watery nasal discharge.
Drainage
Spilled mucus produced in response to hot food drains via the nasal passages and out the nose. This can cause a fleeting runny nose or post-nasal drip.
Beyond the Nose
If you know that spice-induced inflammation can also occur elsewhere can cause watery eyes, perspiration, and even coughing, as your body attempts to cool and safeguard itself.
Gustatory Rhinitis
It is a non-allergic condition known as gustatory rhinitis results in a runny nose after or during meals, notably spicy food. This is a result of the stimulation of nerves instead of infection or allergy.
Disclaimer
This is for informational purposes only and should not be considered medical advice. If you experience persistent nasal issues, consult a qualified healthcare professional.