Why Spicy Foods Make Your Nose Run and How It Happens

Spicy foods can trigger a runny nose due to a condition called gustatory rhinitis. Compounds like capsaicin irritate nasal tissues, cause inflammation, and increase mucus production. This natural response is your body’s way of protecting itself. While harmless, understanding this reaction can help manage symptoms better.

July 30, 2025
Irritation

Spicy foods have capsaicin, which irritates and stimulates nerve endings in your mouth and nose, activating your body's natural defense against perceived danger.

Inflammation

If you have noticed that irritation from spicy foods results in mild inflammation in the nasal tissues. This may cause swelling and make your body release fluids to shield sensitive areas.

Increased Mucus Production

Your body may respond to the spice by producing more mucus to clear out the irritants. This can cause nasal congestion and ultimately a perceptible, watery nasal discharge.

Drainage

Spilled mucus produced in response to hot food drains via the nasal passages and out the nose. This can cause a fleeting runny nose or post-nasal drip.

Beyond the Nose

If you know that spice-induced inflammation can also occur elsewhere can cause watery eyes, perspiration, and even coughing, as your body attempts to cool and safeguard itself.

Gustatory Rhinitis

It is a non-allergic condition known as gustatory rhinitis results in a runny nose after or during meals, notably spicy food. This is a result of the stimulation of nerves instead of infection or allergy.

Disclaimer

This is for informational purposes only and should not be considered medical advice. If you experience persistent nasal issues, consult a qualified healthcare professional.

