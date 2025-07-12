Why These 8 Bizarre Trees Still Leave Scientists Stumped? See Wonders That Rewrite The Rules Of Nature and Science

Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi (Sir Lanka)

The world's oldest planted tree

This sacred fig tree is said to have been planted in 288 BC and is still alive today. Scientist are fascinated by longtivity and ability to resist diseases, weather and time. As the oldest living human planted tree, some questions it about what makes this species so remarkablely reselient.



Disclaimer: The information provided is from the publicly available data and for general knowledge purposes.