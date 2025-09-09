LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
CP Radhakrishnan adiz AFG vs HKG GenZ Protest In Nepal Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka CP Radhakrishnan adiz AFG vs HKG GenZ Protest In Nepal Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka CP Radhakrishnan adiz AFG vs HKG GenZ Protest In Nepal Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka CP Radhakrishnan adiz AFG vs HKG GenZ Protest In Nepal Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
CP Radhakrishnan adiz AFG vs HKG GenZ Protest In Nepal Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka CP Radhakrishnan adiz AFG vs HKG GenZ Protest In Nepal Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka CP Radhakrishnan adiz AFG vs HKG GenZ Protest In Nepal Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka CP Radhakrishnan adiz AFG vs HKG GenZ Protest In Nepal Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Why Writing by Hand Helps You Learn and Remember Better?

Why Writing by Hand Helps You Learn and Remember Better?

Writing by hand improves memory and learning by engaging the brain in deeper processing. It boosts creativity, enhances comprehension, and strengthens long-term retention compared to typing.

By: Last Updated: September 9, 2025 | 11:17 AM IST
Follow us on
Google News
The brain connection is stronger
1/6

The brain connection is stronger

When writing by hand, it engages a larger number of brain regions, creating a stronger connection and allowing the brain to remember more effectively.

Deeper processing
2/6

Deeper processing

Handwriting is slower than typing and causes people to think differently, supporting deeper engagement with the material, thereby creating a better understanding and recall later.

Increased creativity
3/6

Increased creativity

Writing by hand gets the imagination flowing. It opens the mind to free thought. Letting the ideas flow naturally, at a slower rate compared to a typed method of input.

Enhances learning
4/6

Enhances learning

Students who take notes by hand show a better understanding of the concepts, because writing uses each step of thought, but by organizing the thoughts, it emphasizes the material through a more active learning process.

Strengthens the long-term memory
5/6

Strengthens the long-term memory

Writing by hand creates lasting traces in memory (brain), which increases the likelihood of being able to recall details later, even for long periods.

Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

This is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical or psychological advice. For specific concerns about memory, learning, or brain health, please consult a qualified expert.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS