Waking Up Tired Even After 8 Hours Sleep? Here’s the Real Reason And How to Fix It
You sleep for 8 hours, sometimes even more, but still wake up feeling totally drained? Yeah, you’re not the only one. A lot of people feel tired even after a full night’s sleep—and honestly, it’s kind of confusing.
If you’ve been wondering, “Why am I tired after 8 hours of sleep?” or “Why do I feel sleepy even after sleeping all night?”, so let’s get into the truth and find the reasons you may be suffering from.
Cortisol
Cortisol is a steroid hormone that can help our organs shut down the body’s stress response. If you are feeling more stressed, fatigued, and overstimulated than in this situation can worsen. Our body generates a natural cortisol in the morning, which helps us to get up. Avoid checking your texts late at night and scrolling. And don’t go for your phone first in the morning, give your body a breather.
Sugar Spike
Your high sugar level can be one of the reasons why you are waking up tired. And it doesn’t mean that you are suffering from some sugar-related issues it can happen even if you eat a high-carb meal before sleeping. Try to balance your meals, especially at night. Eat low-carb meals, like soups, khichdi, and boiled eggs.
Not Taking Enough Protien
Proteins are the main source of energy as they play a crucial role in body function, muscle gain, and tissue repair. Your body repairs while you sleep, and if you do not eat enough protein, then your body will suffer. Make a diet chart and add more protein-rich foods like eggs, meat, dal, and nuts.
Too Much Caffeine
Can’t think about leaving home without your cup of coffee? Then you need to know that it can be secretly harming your body. Evening coffees or late-night sugary desserts are harmful to your good night’s sleep. Cut caffeine as much as you can from your daily life. And try to avoid sugary dishes in the evening.
Calm Your Nervous System
You are sleeping, but your nervous system is not, then it can totally ruin your health. It’s like losing the rhythm you might be sleeping, but your mind is still stuck in a thought spiral. Practise meditation or exercise for 30 mins.
Disclaimer
This photo gallery is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult your doctor or a qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition.