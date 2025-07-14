Why You Should Never Brush Wet Hair?
Brushing wet hair can lead to breakage, frizz, split ends, hair loss, and long-term damage. Wet strands are more fragile and prone to stretching, making it essential to handle them gently post-wash.
Increased Breakage
Wet hair can stretch more and, stretching toward its maximum, weaken and eventually break when brushed. Especially when force is used or the wrong brush.
Frizz
Any brushing action against wet hair misaligns the cuticles, thereby creating frizz. Wetness, further, amplifies this effect. It causes the hair to feel rough and puffy, and hard to manage.
Split Ends
In pulling through wet strands, the hair structure weakens and causes the ends to start fraying. Thus, one sees more split ends as time passes.
Hair Loss
Brushing damp hair may cause the strands to be pulled straight from the scalp! Lack of care thins and loses hair, especially when the roots themselves are frail.
Damage
Brushing hair while it is wet is enough to disrupt the natural cuticular alignment, internally damaging the hair shaft and weakening the strands to such a degree that they deteriorate with time.
Rough Texture
Hair is rough and dull when treated with repeated brushing whilst wet because cuticle damage and moisture loss prevent the hair strands from lying flat and smooth.
Stretching
Wet hair is stretched unnaturally when brushing, causing long-term damage. These overstretching conditions weaken the elasticity and may lead to breakage, thinning, and a hunched appearance of overall hair.
Disclaimer
This is for informational purposes only and does not substitute professional hair care advice. Always consult a dermatologist or trichologist for specific concerns related to hair health and maintenance.