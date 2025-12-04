Why You Should Never Drink Water While Standing; Myth Or Fact?

Drinking Water: Drinking water while standing is often discouraged because it may interfere with the body’s natural filtration process and could potentially contribute to digestive discomfort such as indigestion or heartburn. When water is consumed rapidly in a standing position, it may place unnecessary strain on organs like the kidneys and lungs. Some believe that the fast movement of water through the body can also lead to temporary fluid imbalance, which might contribute to joint discomfort over time, and may cause short-term dizziness or fatigue in certain individuals.

Check Out What It Actually Takes-