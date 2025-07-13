LIVE TV
  • Why Your Hair Turns Grey Sooner? 7 Surprising Reasons Grey Hair Explained

Why Your Hair Turns Grey Sooner? 7 Surprising Reasons Grey Hair Explained

Grey Hair is a natural part of aging, but several factors can cause it appear earlier than expected. Understanding these causes can help in managing or delaying premature greying through healthier lifestyle choices and proper self care.

By: Akriti Kaul Last Updated: July 13, 2025 | 6:13 PM IST
Why Your Hair Turns Grey Sooner? 7 Surprising Reasons Grey Hair Explained - Gallery Image
1/7

NATURAL AGING PROCESS

As we grown, Melanin production in hair follicles decreases, a pigment responsible for hair color. With less pigment hair turns out to be silver, grey, or white. A inevitable part of life.

Why Your Hair Turns Grey Sooner? 7 Surprising Reasons Grey Hair Explained - Gallery Image
2/7

GENETICS

Genetics play a major role, how quickly your hair turns gray. If any member in your family has experienced early graying, chances are you might too.

Why Your Hair Turns Grey Sooner? 7 Surprising Reasons Grey Hair Explained - Gallery Image
3/7

STRESS and LIFESTYLE

Taking a lot of stress can affect the stem cells responsible for pigmentation production. Unhealthy lifestyle habits can contribute to early graying.

Why Your Hair Turns Grey Sooner? 7 Surprising Reasons Grey Hair Explained - Gallery Image
4/7

VITAMIN DEFICIENCIES

Nutrients like Vitamin B12, Vitamin D, iron, and copper are very essential in human body. Lacking these nutrients can lead to early graying and overall hair health.

Why Your Hair Turns Grey Sooner? 7 Surprising Reasons Grey Hair Explained - Gallery Image
5/7

OXIDATIVE STRESS

It occurs when free radicals outnumber antioxidants in the body. This imbalance damages cells, leading to the early graying of hair.

Why Your Hair Turns Grey Sooner? 7 Surprising Reasons Grey Hair Explained - Gallery Image
6/7

SMOKING

Chemicals in cigarettes can damage hair follicles and reduce blood flow, there is definitely a strong link between smoking and early gray hair.

Why Your Hair Turns Grey Sooner? 7 Surprising Reasons Grey Hair Explained - Gallery Image
7/7

MEDICAL CONDITIONS

Medical conditions like areata, vitiligo, or alopecia can lead to early grey hair. These conditions affect the body's immune system affecting the hair.

Disclaimer: The information provided is just for general knowledge, not any medical advice. Viewers may go to a doctor for right advice.

Why Your Hair Turns Grey Sooner? 7 Surprising Reasons Grey Hair Explained - Gallery Image

