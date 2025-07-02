Wildlife Tourism In India: A Journey Through Forests And Wildlife Sanctuaries
India’s diverse forests and national parks showcase the country’s rich biodiversity and natural beauty. From the Sundarbans mangrove ecosystem to the western Ghats lush forests, each region is home to unique wildlife and plant species. These protected areas not only support conservation efforts but also offer opportunities for wildlife tourism and eco-tourism, promoting sustainable development and community engagement. India’s forests and parks are a treasure trove of natural wonders, waiting to be explored and appreciated.
Sundarbans, West Bengal
The Sundarbans is the world's largest mangrove forest, spanning 10,000 square kilometres across India and Bangladesh. They play a vital role in maintaining biodiversity, protecting coastal areas from erosion and acting as a carbon sink.
Jim Corbett National Park, Uttarakhand
Jim Corbett National Park is one of the oldest National Parks in the country. The park covers 1,300 km and offers opportunities for wildlife enthusiasts and adventure seekers.
Sardana Forest, Jharkhand
Sardana forest is located in the West district of Jharkhand, and the dense forest spread over 820 square kilometres. The forest is inhabited by indigenous types like the HO people, who have a deep connection with nature. Sardana means seven hundred hills, and offers breathtaking views.
Pichavaram Mangrove Forest, Tamil Nadu
This forest is located in Tamil Nādu one of the largest mangrove ecosystems in India. Covering 1,100 hectares, it is known for its interconnected waterways, tiny islands and diverse wildlife.
Kukrail Reserve Forest, Lucknow
This forest is situated in Lucknow Uttar Pradesh and is a protected forest area planted in the 1950s. Spanning 5000 acres, it serves as the city's green lungs and provides a habitat for various bird species.
Gir National Park, Gujarat
The only home of the Asiatic lion in the world. Red across 1,412 square kilometres it is known for its dry deciduous forests and diverse wildlife, including leopards and various bird species.
Mawphlang Sacred Forest
It is a protected forest area considered sacred by the local khasi people. It is known for its diverse flora and fauna, including various tree species, orchids, and medicinal plant
Abujmarh, Chattisgarh
It is located in Chhattisgarh a forest area home to indigenous tribes including the Gond, Muria and Halbaa communities. The region is known for its rich cultural heritage and diverse wildlife.
Namdapha National Park, Arunachal Pradesh
One of the largest national parks in India. Spanning 1,985 square kilometers, is known for its diverse flora and fauna including snow leopards, tigers, and various bird species.
Kanha National Park
Kanha National Park, one of the largest national parks in India. Spread across 940 square kilometers, it is known for its Sal and Bamboo forests and diverse wildlife, including Bengal tigers, Indian leopards and various deer species
