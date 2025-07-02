Live Tv
  Wildlife Tourism In India: A Journey Through Forests And Wildlife Sanctuaries

Wildlife Tourism In India: A Journey Through Forests And Wildlife Sanctuaries

India’s diverse forests and national parks showcase the country’s rich biodiversity and natural beauty. From the Sundarbans mangrove ecosystem to the western Ghats lush forests, each region is home to unique wildlife and plant species. These protected areas not only support conservation efforts but also offer opportunities for wildlife tourism and eco-tourism, promoting sustainable development and community engagement. India’s forests and parks are a treasure trove of natural wonders, waiting to be explored and appreciated.

By: Akriti Kaul Last Updated: July 2, 2025 | 5:06 PM IST
Sundarbans, West Bengal

The Sundarbans is the world's largest mangrove forest, spanning 10,000 square kilometres across India and Bangladesh. They play a vital role in maintaining biodiversity, protecting coastal areas from erosion and acting as a carbon sink.

Jim Corbett National Park, Uttarakhand

Jim Corbett National Park is one of the oldest National Parks in the country. The park covers 1,300 km and offers opportunities for wildlife enthusiasts and adventure seekers.

Sardana Forest, Jharkhand

Sardana forest is located in the West district of Jharkhand, and the dense forest spread over 820 square kilometres. The forest is inhabited by indigenous types like the HO people, who have a deep connection with nature. Sardana means seven hundred hills, and offers breathtaking views.

Pichavaram Mangrove Forest, Tamil Nadu

This forest is located in Tamil Nādu one of the largest mangrove ecosystems in India. Covering 1,100 hectares, it is known for its interconnected waterways, tiny islands and diverse wildlife.

Kukrail Reserve Forest, Lucknow

This forest is situated in Lucknow Uttar Pradesh and is a protected forest area planted in the 1950s. Spanning 5000 acres, it serves as the city's green lungs and provides a habitat for various bird species.

Gir National Park, Gujarat

The only home of the Asiatic lion in the world. Red across 1,412 square kilometres it is known for its dry deciduous forests and diverse wildlife, including leopards and various bird species.

Mawphlang Sacred Forest

It is a protected forest area considered sacred by the local khasi people. It is known for its diverse flora and fauna, including various tree species, orchids, and medicinal plant

Abujmarh, Chattisgarh

It is located in Chhattisgarh a forest area home to indigenous tribes including the Gond, Muria and Halbaa communities. The region is known for its rich cultural heritage and diverse wildlife.

Namdapha National Park, Arunachal Pradesh

One of the largest national parks in India. Spanning 1,985 square kilometers, is known for its diverse flora and fauna including snow leopards, tigers, and various bird species.

Kanha National Park

Kanha National Park, one of the largest national parks in India. Spread across 940 square kilometers, it is known for its Sal and Bamboo forests and diverse wildlife, including Bengal tigers, Indian leopards and various deer species

Disclaimer: This information that is provided is just for general knowledge, while efforts have been made to ensure accuracy.

