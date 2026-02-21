Willie Colon Cause Of Death: How Puerto Rican-American Salsa Legend Dies at 75-Know More About His Net Worth, Family and Songs

Willie Colon, the Puerto Rican-American salsa icon, has died at the age of 75, his family confirmed. Widely regarded as one of the most influential figures in Latin music, Colon earned acclaim as a trombonist, composer, and bandleader. Announcing the news on social media, his family said he “passed peacefully,” surrounded by his loved ones.