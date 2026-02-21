Willie Colon Cause Of Death: How Puerto Rican-American Salsa Legend Dies at 75-Know More About His Net Worth, Family and Songs
Willie Colon, the Puerto Rican-American salsa icon, has died at the age of 75, his family confirmed. Widely regarded as one of the most influential figures in Latin music, Colon earned acclaim as a trombonist, composer, and bandleader. Announcing the news on social media, his family said he “passed peacefully,” surrounded by his loved ones.
Willie Colon Cause Of Death
While the precise cause of Willie Colon’s death has not yet been disclosed, reports indicate that he had been undergoing treatment for respiratory issues prior to his passing.
Who Is Willie Colon?
Willie Colon was born William Anthony Colon Roman in New York City to Puerto Rican parents and was largely self-taught as a musician. From an early age, he was drawn to the powerful tones of brass instruments and the vibrant rhythms of Caribbean music.
Willie Colon: Career
By the age of 16, Willie Colón had recorded his debut album, El Malo, marking the beginning of his enduring career in salsa music. Colón went on to play a pivotal role in transforming salsa into a global musical phenomenon. He first rose to prominence through his collaboration with singer Héctor Lavoe under the legendary Fania Records label.
Willie Colon: Songs
Héctor Lavoe and Willie Colón produced numerous timeless hits that continue to resonate with audiences, including “Calle Luna, Calle Sol” and “La Murga.” Their sound blended bold brass arrangements, Afro-Caribbean rhythms, and gritty urban influences, striking a powerful chord with listeners worldwide.
Throughout his career, Willie Colón released more than 30 albums, earned gold and platinum certifications, and received several Grammy Award nominations.