Wimbledon’s Best Dressed: 7 Celebs and Royals Who Aced the Fashion Game

Wimbledon is the most prestigious tennis championship in the world. This time, Wimbledon gave us more than the nail-biting matches, as celebs and royals also aced the court with their stunning outfits. From tailored linens to chic summer dresses, the London Grass court sees all. Queen Camilla, Cate Blanchett, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, among others, exuded timeless elegance in their sporty style.