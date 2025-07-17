Wimbledon’s Best Dressed: 7 Celebs and Royals Who Aced the Fashion Game
Wimbledon is the most prestigious tennis championship in the world. This time, Wimbledon gave us more than the nail-biting matches, as celebs and royals also aced the court with their stunning outfits. From tailored linens to chic summer dresses, the London Grass court sees all. Queen Camilla, Cate Blanchett, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, among others, exuded timeless elegance in their sporty style.
Queen Camilla
Her Majesty served elegance at Wimbledon, making her the first major member of the Royal Family to attend the Championships so far this year. The Queen wore a collared tie dress with animal print, suitable for the day's temperature in London. She paired it with a Van Cleef and Arpels bracelet, a perfect balance of charm and formality.
Princess Beatrice
Princess Beatrice served royal fashion in a classic blue and white striped shirt with a matching skirt by French Label Sandro. Sandro has long been a favorite brand of royals. She opted for loose, wavy hair and carried a taupe leather clutch.
Cate Blanchett
Cate Blanchett made her royal box debut at Wimbledon. She dressed in a silk Giorgio Armani suit in a blue and white pattern. She finished her look with mirrored aviator sunglasses, adding a dash of cool sophistication.
David Beckham
Football legend David Beckham exudes flawless style in a cream-coloured double-breasted suit from Boss, contrasting it with a chocolate brown tie. He paired it with the 14mm Black Bay Chrono watch.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Priyanka Chopra Jonas looked breathtaking in luxury design label Ralph Lauren’s white cotton Piqué day dress, and she paired it with Bvlgari jewels, including gold bracelets, diamond rings, and earrings.
Andrew Garfield
Andrew Garfield stunned in Ralph Lauren’s white ensemble. A short-sleeved cargo pocket shirt, tailored trousers, and a white cable knit jumper around his shoulders. He paired it with the Omega De Ville Tresor watch with a 40mm stainless steel case and black leather strap.
Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh
The Duchess of Edinburgh wore in Proenza Schouler floral maxi dress. She paired it with a crisp white blazer by Altuzarra. This refined look balanced the summer and the sophistication for the court.
Disclaimer
This story highlights public appearances and fashion choices for editorial purposes only. All style credits belong to respective designers and brands. We do not own any images unless stated.