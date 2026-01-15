LIVE TV
BMC elections aamir khan iran anti-Khamenei protests BMC Ink row Mary kom latest news karisma kapoor Daryl Mitchell
  Winter eating mistakes you're making these millet recipes fix them

Winter eating mistakes you’re making these millet recipes fix them

According to Dr. Deepshikha Sharma, switching to winter-friendly millets like bajra, jowar, ragi, amaranth, foxtail, and little millet helps improve digestion, immunity, energy levels, and overall winter health naturally.

Published: January 15, 2026
Follow us on
Google News
Winter wellness with millets
1/9

Winter wellness with millets

Cold weather slows digestion and lowers energy. Millets are warming, fibre-rich, and nourishing perfect for winter meals that keep you full, balanced, and naturally energised.

Bajra roti for warmth
2/9

Bajra roti for warmth

Bajra flour helps maintain body heat and keeps you full longer. Soft bajra rotis with ghee are ideal for winter lunches and heavy appetites.

Jowar cheela for stable sugar
3/9

Jowar cheela for stable sugar

Jowar flour is low GI and gentle on digestion. Turn it into savoury cheelas for breakfast to avoid energy crashes during cold mornings.

Ragi dosa for strength
4/9

Ragi dosa for strength

Ragi is rich in iron and calcium, supporting bones and stamina. Crispy ragi dosas are perfect for winter when the body needs extra nourishment.

Amaranth porridge for immunity
5/9

Amaranth porridge for immunity

Amaranth flour is protein-rich and mineral-dense. A warm porridge boosts immunity and keeps seasonal fatigue away on chilly days.

Foxtail millet khichdi for energy
6/9

Foxtail millet khichdi for energy

Foxtail millet provides slow-releasing carbs. A comforting khichdi keeps energy steady and digestion light during cold evenings.

Little millet rotis for digestion
7/9

Little millet rotis for digestion

High fibre little millet supports gut health and prevents constipation, a common winter issue. Simple rotis make daily meals lighter and easier.

Why millets win in winter
8/9

Why millets win in winter

Millets are local, seasonal, and deeply nourishing. Rotis, dosas, or porridges these grains make winter eating wholesome, warming, and sustainable.

Disclaimer
9/9

Disclaimer

The information provided on this platform is for general informational and educational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare professional, dermatologist, or nutritionist regarding any health, fitness, or beauty concerns. Individual results may vary.

NewsX is India's fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

