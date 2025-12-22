LIVE TV
Winter Foods That Boost Immunity Naturally

Winter puts extra stress on your immune system. These seven warming, nutrient-rich winter foods help support immunity naturally and keep your body strong during colder months.

Published: December 22, 2025 11:06:00 IST
Amla (Indian Gooseberry)
2/8
Credit: Freepik

Amla (Indian Gooseberry)

Amla is at its best in winter and is one of the richest natural sources of vitamin C. It boosts immunity, improves digestion, and helps the body fight infections and fatigue.

Guava
3/8
Credit: unsplash

Guava

Winter guavas are nutrient-dense and rich in vitamin C, fiber, and antioxidants. They help strengthen immune defenses and support gut health during cold weather.

Carrots (Gajar)
4/8
Credit: Freepik

Carrots (Gajar)

Fresh winter carrots are packed with beta-carotene, which converts into vitamin A in the body. This supports immune function, eye health, and skin protection in winter.

Green Peas (Matar)
5/8
Credit: Freepik

Green Peas (Matar)

Green peas are harvested fresh in winter and provide plant protein, vitamins, and antioxidants. They help maintain energy levels and support immune cell repair.

Mustard Greens (Sarson ka Saag)
6/8
Credit: Freepik

Mustard Greens (Sarson ka Saag)

Mustard greens are a winter staple rich in vitamins A, C, and K. They help detoxify the body, improve immunity, and protect against seasonal illnesses.

Sesame Seeds (Til)
7/8
Credit: Freepik

Sesame Seeds (Til)

Sesame seeds are traditionally eaten in winter because they provide warmth, healthy fats, zinc, and minerals. They strengthen immunity and help protect against cold-related weakness.

Final Message
8/8
Credit: Freepik

Final Message

Eating seasonal winter foods is one of the simplest ways to stay healthy. By including these traditional Indian winter foods in your daily meals, you can naturally boost immunity, stay warm, and protect your body throughout the winter season.

