Winter Foods: Top 5 Warm Dishes To Enjoy This Cold Season
As the winter season approaches, there’s nothing better than having warm foods which fight against colds and coughs. Winter is the perfect time to diversify your diet with dishes that are comforting,nutritious and packed with seasonal flavours Here’s a curated list of winter food combinations that keep you cosy.
Sarso ka Saag
Sarso ka Saag: A Sarso ka Saag is a winter delight- perfectly paired with Makki ki Roti and a touch of jaggery. It is a nutrient-rich food that boosts your immunity.
Dry Fruits and Nuts
Dry Fruits and Nuts: Dry fruits like cashews, almonds, and walnuts are the ultimate source of good fats and help regulate body temperature in winter.
Fruits
Fruits: Fruits like bananas, strawberries, papayas, lychees, apples, etc, are some of the best options to consume in winters.
Rasam and Rice
Rasam and Rice: For enthusiasts of South Indian cuisine, nothing can be more comforting than rasam rice during the winter season.
Chai and Pakoda
Chai and Pakoda: Crispy and hot snacks take center stage during the winter months, and the pairing of chai and pakoda is a great match.
