Winter Skincare: 6 Tips To Protect And Nourish Your Skin
It is quite difficult to keep the skin fresh and glowing all winter. During winters, you might suffer from dryness and dehydrated skin. So, to safeguard your skin and keep it growing all season long, use these 7 winter skincare tips.
Moisturize
Moisturize: Winter weather depletes your skin's natural oil, so to keep it balanced, you can use the rich, hydrating moisturizer, especially after a shower.
Cleanser
Cleanser: During winters, use a cleanser that removes dirt and impurities without drying out your skin.
Hydration
Hydration: It's easy to forget to drink water in the colder months, but your skin needs hydration. So aim to drink plenty of water throughout the day.
Sunscreen
Sunscreen: Make sure to use the sunscreen even on winter days. Choose a broad spectrum SPF 30 or higher and apply it every morning.
Exfoliate the skin
Exfoliate the skin: Exfoliation is an essential step to remove dead skin cells, but overdoing it can cause irritation. Limit exfoliation to once or twice a week.
For Lips and hands
For lips and hands: Your lips and hands are often the first to show the signs of winter dryness. Keep your lips soft and hydrated by applying moisturizer or lip balm regularly.
Use Masks Appropriately
Use Masks Appropriately: Male a routine of applying masks to add hydration to your skin. It locks moisture in and plumps their skin, leaving it dewy and glowy.
