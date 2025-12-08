Winter Skincare Alert: These 5 Sunscreen Mistakes Are Ruining Your Skin
Sunscreen is important for us, and most of us are aware of it and use it regularly; however, many still make mistakes when using sunscreen in winters. Here, look at the top 5 mistakes you are making.
Skipping sunscreen on rainy days
Skipping sunscreen on rainy days: Many skip sunscreen during rainy or winter days; which is a big mistake that anybody could make. This is because 80% of sunlight passes through clouds.
Not using sunscreen enough
Not using sunscreen enough: You need to apply sunscreen regularly, even during the monsoon and winter days, because UV rays are always present and harms our skin.
Using the wrong SPF
Using the wrong SPF: If you don't pay attention to the label, you can choose the wrong SPF that reduces your skin's protection. Make sure to choose the sunscreen with a higher SPF that provides more protection and prevents sun damage.
Not applying sunscreen at home
Not applying sunscreen at home: Not applying sunscreen at home is the biggest mistake that anybody can make. The harsh rays of the sun can pass through the glass windows as well.
Not applying sunscreen everywhere
Not applying sunscreen everywhere: Majorly, people apply sunscreen only to areas directly exposed to the sun. However, not all fabrics are UV resistant, so you also need to apply sunscreen to parts of the body that are covered by their clothes.
Disclaimer
Disclaimer: This content is intended solely for informational and educational purposes. It is compiled from publicly available sources, and NewsX has no direct association with the information provided.