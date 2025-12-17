LIVE TV
  • Winter Skincare Secrets: Keep Your Skin Glowing This Season

Winter Skincare Secrets: Keep Your Skin Glowing This Season

Discover simple and effective winter skincare tips to protect your skin from dryness, maintain hydration, and keep a healthy natural glow throughout the cold season.

Published: December 17, 2025 17:17:18 IST
Winter Skincare Secrets: Keep Your Skin Glowing This Season
1/8

Winter Skincare Secrets: Keep Your Skin Glowing This Season

Discover simple and effective winter skincare tips to protect your skin from dryness, maintain hydration, and keep a healthy natural glow throughout the cold season.

Switch to a Gentle Cleanser
2/8

Switch to a Gentle Cleanser

Cold weather can strip natural oils from your skin, so switching to a gentle, hydrating cleanser helps prevent dryness, tightness, and irritation while keeping your skin clean and comfortable.

Moisturize More Than Usual
3/8

Moisturize More Than Usual

During winter, skin loses moisture faster, making it essential to use a richer moisturizer daily to lock in hydration, strengthen the skin barrier, and maintain soft, smooth, and healthy-looking skin.

Never Skip Sunscreen
4/8

Never Skip Sunscreen

Even in winter, harmful UV rays can damage your skin, so applying sunscreen daily protects against premature aging, sun damage, and skin discoloration caused by reflected sunlight from snow.

Hydrate from the Inside
5/8

Hydrate from the Inside

Proper hydration plays a key role in winter skincare, and drinking enough water along with warm herbal teas helps prevent dryness, improves skin elasticity, and supports a natural glow.

Exfoliate Gently
6/8

Exfoliate Gently

Exfoliating once or twice a week removes dead skin cells that build up in winter, helping your skincare products absorb better while keeping your skin smooth, fresh, and free from irritation.

Don’t Forget Lips and Hands
7/8

Don’t Forget Lips and Hands

Lips and hands are more prone to dryness during winter, so using nourishing balms and creams regularly helps prevent cracking, redness, and discomfort caused by cold air.

Sleep and Nourish Well
8/8

Sleep and Nourish Well

Getting enough sleep and eating nutrient-rich foods supports skin repair and regeneration, helping your skin stay radiant, healthy, and glowing throughout the winter months.

