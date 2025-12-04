LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
IND vs SA Aequs GMP Haryana Police crude oil India Russia Bollywood news aviation news Cricketer KL Rahul donald trump india russia relations IND vs SA Aequs GMP Haryana Police crude oil India Russia Bollywood news aviation news Cricketer KL Rahul donald trump india russia relations IND vs SA Aequs GMP Haryana Police crude oil India Russia Bollywood news aviation news Cricketer KL Rahul donald trump india russia relations IND vs SA Aequs GMP Haryana Police crude oil India Russia Bollywood news aviation news Cricketer KL Rahul donald trump india russia relations
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
IND vs SA Aequs GMP Haryana Police crude oil India Russia Bollywood news aviation news Cricketer KL Rahul donald trump india russia relations IND vs SA Aequs GMP Haryana Police crude oil India Russia Bollywood news aviation news Cricketer KL Rahul donald trump india russia relations IND vs SA Aequs GMP Haryana Police crude oil India Russia Bollywood news aviation news Cricketer KL Rahul donald trump india russia relations IND vs SA Aequs GMP Haryana Police crude oil India Russia Bollywood news aviation news Cricketer KL Rahul donald trump india russia relations
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • From Tomato Basil To Ginger Carrot: 6 Winter Soup Recipes You Must Try for Immunity & Warmth In 2025

From Tomato Basil To Ginger Carrot: 6 Winter Soup Recipes You Must Try for Immunity & Warmth In 2025

Winter is the perfect season to enjoy warm and healthy soups. Soups not only keep our body warm but also help strengthen our immunity during cold weather. They are easy to digest, full of nutrients, and great for staying healthy. Having a bowl of fresh, homemade soup every day can protect you from common winter problems like cough, cold, and low energy. These winter soups are tasty, comforting, and good for people of all ages. So the top 6 winter soup you should must try are:-

By: Harshita Gothi Last Updated: December 4, 2025 | 12:38 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Ginger Carrot Soup
1/7

Ginger Carrot Soup

It Boosts immunity naturally and rich in vitamin A and antioxidants.

Spinach & Garlic Soup
2/7

Spinach & Garlic Soup

It packs iron for energy. Intake of garlic supports immune system. It lights and detoxifying winter meal.

Chicken Bone Broth Soup
3/7

Chicken Bone Broth Soup

It provides strength to the immunity and Chicken is rich in collagen for joints. It keeps the body warm for long.

Tomato Basil Soup
4/7

Tomato Basil Soup

It supplies your body with vitamin C. It helps reduce inflammation. It works perfectly as a comforting winter meal.

Moringa Veggie Soup
5/7

Moringa Veggie Soup

It is packed with vitamins and minerals. It helps cleanse and refresh your system. It is ideal for staying healthy in winter.

Lentil & Turmeric Soup
6/7

Lentil & Turmeric Soup

It gives you a good amount of protein. It helps fight seasonal infections. It boosts metabolism and keeps you warm.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS