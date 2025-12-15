Winter Special: Easy Homemade Gajar Ka Halwa Recipe You Must Try
No winter meals are complete without a Gajar Ka Halwa dessert. If you cooked along with freshly crumbled mawa or khoya and served it hot, it would be the best winter dessert. Take a look at the simplest Gajar ka halwa recipe you can try at home.
Ingredients
Ingredients: 2 cups grated carrots, 1/4 cup ghee, 5 tbsp ghee, 1/2 cup mawa, 1/2 tsp cardamom powder, 2 tbsp cashews, and 2 tbsp almond slivers.
Peel Carrots
Peel Carrots: Peel, wash, and grate the carrots and set them aside.
Cook Ghee
Cook Ghee: Heat a heavy-bottomed Kadha and add ghee to it along with carrots and cook them on a low flame.
Cook the carrot for 20 minutes
Cook the carrot for 20 minutes. Cook carrots for 20 to 30 minutes and then add sugar and cook for another 30 minutes.
Add Mawa
Add Mawa: Once the rawness of the carrots disappears and they turn mushy, add mawa to it and cook it well for 15 minutes.
Time for Cardamom Powder
Time for Cardamom Powder: Now, add cardamom powder and add a few drops of ghee if required.
