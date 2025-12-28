LIVE TV
Winter Style Goals: Janhvi Kapoor Edition

Cozy, chic, and totally Instagram-worthy looks to steal this winter straight from Janhvi’s wardrobe.

Cozy Chic
1/8
Instagram@janhvikapoor

Cozy Chic

Chunky knits meet skinny jeans for the ultimate cozy yet stylish vibe. Perfect for school, mall, or coffee dates.

Street-Style Queen
2/8
Instagram@janhvikapoor

Street-Style Queen

Matchy-matchy but make it fashionable. Pair your hoodie and joggers with sneakers and a mini backpack for effortless street style.

Effortless Elegance
3/8
Instagram@janhvikapoor

Effortless Elegance

Layer a neutral wool coat over a mini dress for warmth without compromising style. Add boots to complete the city-ready look.

Rebel Vibes
4/8
Instagram@janhvikapoor

Rebel Vibes

Mix edgy with comfy. A black jacket, paired with ripped jeans or monochrome bottom, gives off cool, casual energy.

Casual Cool
5/8
Instagram@janhvikapoor

Casual Cool

Oversized knitted jumpsuit - winter layering done right. Add sneakers for an on-the-go vibe.

Smart Layers
6/8
Instagram@janhvikapoor

Smart Layers

Turn heads with a sweater under a structured blazer. Pair with jeans or tailored pants for school or casual outings.

Cozy & Cute
7/8
Instagram@janhvikapoor

Cozy & Cute

Matching knit sets are comfy and Insta-ready. Perfect for cozy indoor hangouts or quick winter strolls.

Your Winter Wardrobe, Upgraded
8/8
Instagram@janhvikapoor

Your Winter Wardrobe, Upgraded

Take inspiration from Janhvi Kapoor and make your winter outfits cozy, chic, and totally Instagram-ready!

