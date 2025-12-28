Winter Style Goals: Janhvi Kapoor Edition
Cozy, chic, and totally Instagram-worthy looks to steal this winter straight from Janhvi’s wardrobe.
Cozy Chic
Chunky knits meet skinny jeans for the ultimate cozy yet stylish vibe. Perfect for school, mall, or coffee dates.
Street-Style Queen
Matchy-matchy but make it fashionable. Pair your hoodie and joggers with sneakers and a mini backpack for effortless street style.
Effortless Elegance
Layer a neutral wool coat over a mini dress for warmth without compromising style. Add boots to complete the city-ready look.
Rebel Vibes
Mix edgy with comfy. A black jacket, paired with ripped jeans or monochrome bottom, gives off cool, casual energy.
Casual Cool
Oversized knitted jumpsuit - winter layering done right. Add sneakers for an on-the-go vibe.
Smart Layers
Turn heads with a sweater under a structured blazer. Pair with jeans or tailored pants for school or casual outings.
Cozy & Cute
Matching knit sets are comfy and Insta-ready. Perfect for cozy indoor hangouts or quick winter strolls.
Your Winter Wardrobe, Upgraded
Take inspiration from Janhvi Kapoor and make your winter outfits cozy, chic, and totally Instagram-ready!