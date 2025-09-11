With A Shocking Net Worth, This Businessman Is World’s Richest Person, Mukesh Ambani Stands At Number…
Elon Musk has regained his position as the richest person in the world after losing it briefly on Wednesday to Larry Ellison, co-founder of Oracle. Ellison’s wealth jumped significantly due to increased demand for Oracle’s AI infrastructure, pushing its stock higher.
Bloomberg reported that Ellison’s net worth surged by $89 billion to $383.2 billion after Oracle’s earnings release on Tuesday night. During the day, his fortune peaked with a $101 billion increase, marking the largest single-day rise ever recorded on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.
Here are the Top 10 richest people on planet Earth right now:
Elon Musk ( Net Worth- $436.1 B)
Elon Musk is the co-founder of seven companies, such as the electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla, aerospace company SpaceX, and AI firm xAI. He holds around 12% of Tesla’s shares, a company he initially supported in 2004 and has been serving as CEO since 2008.
Larry Ellison ( Net Worth- $387.6 B)
Larry Ellison is the chairman, chief technology officer, and co-founder of the software giant Oracle, where he holds about a 40% stake. After leading the company for 37 years, he stepped down as CEO in 2014. He briefly became the number one richest person in the world.
Mark Zuckerberg ( Net Worth-$257.5 B)
At 19 years old, Mark Zuckerberg launched Facebook in 2004 to help students connect names with classmates' photos. The platform went public in 2012, and Zuckerberg currently owns around 13% of its shares. In 2021, Facebook rebranded as Meta to emphasize its focus on the metaverse.
Jeff Bezos ( Net Worth-$242.0 B)
Jeff Bezos founded the e-commerce powerhouse Amazon in 1994 from his garage in Seattle. In 2021, he stepped down as CEO and took on the role of executive chairman. He currently holds an 8% stake in the company.
Larry Page ( Net Worth-$199.1 B)
Larry Page stepped down as CEO of Alphabet, Google’s parent company, in 2019 but continues to serve on the board and as a controlling shareholder. He co-founded Google in 1998 alongside fellow Stanford Ph.D. student Sergey Brin.
Sergey Brin( Net Worth-$184.8 B)
Sergey Brin immigrated to the U.S. from Russia at the age of 6 due to anti-Semitism faced by his family. In 1998, he co-founded Google with Larry Page after the two connected while pursuing graduate studies in computer science at Stanford University.
Jensen Huang ( Net Worth-$154.1 B)
Jensen Huang co-founded graphics-chip manufacturer Nvidia in 1993 and has been its CEO and president ever since. He owns about 3% of the company, which went public in 1999.
Steve Ballmer ( Net Worth-$151.5 B)
Steve Ballmer, the dynamic former CEO of Microsoft, led the company from 2000 to 2014. When he retired, he owned 4% of Microsoft stock and has retained most of it, remaining the company’s largest individual shareholder. Since 2014, he and his family have donated over $5.7 billion to philanthropic causes.
Bernard Arnault & family( Net Worth-$150.8 B)
Bernard Arnault leads the LVMH group, which includes 75 luxury fashion and cosmetics brands such as Louis Vuitton and Sephora. In 2021, LVMH acquired the American jeweler Tiffany & Co for $15.8 billion, marking one of the largest luxury brand acquisitions in history.
Warren Buffett ( Net Worth-$147.0 B)
Nicknamed the "Oracle of Omaha," Warren Buffett is one of the greatest investors in history. He leads Berkshire Hathaway, which owns numerous companies such as Geico, Duracell, and Dairy Queen. Buffett plans to retire as CEO at the end of 2025 but will continue as chairman.
Mukesh Ambani - RANK 18 ( Net Worth-$103.5 B)
Mukesh Ambani is the chairman and head of Reliance Industries, a $120 billion revenue company with businesses in petrochemicals, oil and gas, telecom, retail, media, and financial services. Founded in 1966 by his father Dhirubhai Ambani as a small textile firm, the company was split between Mukesh and his brother Anil after their father’s passing in 2002.