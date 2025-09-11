With A Shocking Net Worth, This Businessman Is World’s Richest Person, Mukesh Ambani Stands At Number…

Elon Musk has regained his position as the richest person in the world after losing it briefly on Wednesday to Larry Ellison, co-founder of Oracle. Ellison’s wealth jumped significantly due to increased demand for Oracle’s AI infrastructure, pushing its stock higher.

Bloomberg reported that Ellison’s net worth surged by $89 billion to $383.2 billion after Oracle’s earnings release on Tuesday night. During the day, his fortune peaked with a $101 billion increase, marking the largest single-day rise ever recorded on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Here are the Top 10 richest people on planet Earth right now: