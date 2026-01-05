LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
swiss bar fire Greenland bulandshahr bangladesh cricket team bangladesh-cricket donald trump Dhenkanal quarry blast Delcy Rodriguez Nicolas Maduro swiss bar fire Greenland bulandshahr bangladesh cricket team bangladesh-cricket donald trump Dhenkanal quarry blast Delcy Rodriguez Nicolas Maduro swiss bar fire Greenland bulandshahr bangladesh cricket team bangladesh-cricket donald trump Dhenkanal quarry blast Delcy Rodriguez Nicolas Maduro swiss bar fire Greenland bulandshahr bangladesh cricket team bangladesh-cricket donald trump Dhenkanal quarry blast Delcy Rodriguez Nicolas Maduro
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
swiss bar fire Greenland bulandshahr bangladesh cricket team bangladesh-cricket donald trump Dhenkanal quarry blast Delcy Rodriguez Nicolas Maduro swiss bar fire Greenland bulandshahr bangladesh cricket team bangladesh-cricket donald trump Dhenkanal quarry blast Delcy Rodriguez Nicolas Maduro swiss bar fire Greenland bulandshahr bangladesh cricket team bangladesh-cricket donald trump Dhenkanal quarry blast Delcy Rodriguez Nicolas Maduro swiss bar fire Greenland bulandshahr bangladesh cricket team bangladesh-cricket donald trump Dhenkanal quarry blast Delcy Rodriguez Nicolas Maduro
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Wolf Moon: Which Zodiac Signs Will Step Into Their Power After Full Moon 2026- Aquarius, Leo Won’t Be Same Again…

Wolf Moon: Which Zodiac Signs Will Step Into Their Power After Full Moon 2026- Aquarius, Leo Won’t Be Same Again…

The first full moon of 2026 will light up the sky on January 3, marking the arrival of the Wolf Moon. Considered a powerful and auspicious celestial event, this full moon is believed to carry deep spiritual significance.

Published By: Published: January 5, 2026 06:27:48 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Full Moon 2026
1/6

Full Moon 2026

Purnima is regarded as one of the most potent lunar nights, when the moon’s divine energy is said to flow toward Earth, bringing spiritual awakening, mental clarity, inner confidence, and renewed strength to help individuals move closer to their goals.

You Might Be Interested In
Libra
2/6

Libra

Libra natives have been caught in a phase of overthinking and emotional challenges, but a positive shift is on the horizon. The period ahead is set to be highly favourable for finances and romantic matters, bringing relief and renewed optimism. During this full moon, Librans are likely to find balance, stability, and a healthier lifestyle, as clarity replaces confusion.

Leo
3/6

Leo

Leo natives are set to step fully into their power and confidence as their energy levels rise from low to high. This Full Moon brings renewed vitality, motivation, and emotional strength. For Leos, this phase strongly favours relationships, love, and emotional security, with possibilities of new romantic beginnings, marriage proposals, or deeper commitments. Financial progress and growth are also likely during this period.

You Might Be Interested In
Sagittarius
4/6

Sagittarius

Sagittarius natives are set to receive a strong boost in wealth and financial growth under this Full Moon. If you’ve been thinking about a career shift, new professional opportunities are likely to open up, potentially leading to important life changes. For those who are single, this phase brings promising chances to meet someone.

Aquarius
5/6

Aquarius

Aquarius natives are likely to experience a phase of prosperity, financial gains, and long-awaited growth under this Full Moon. After months of effort and patience, this is the moment when hard work begins to pay off, bringing positive news and rewarding outcomes. New job opportunities, business ventures, and career advancements are set to emerge, opening doors to professional progress.

You Might Be Interested In
Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

Astrological predictions and interpretations related to the Wolf Moon 2026 and zodiac signs such as Aquarius and Leo are based on astrology, belief systems, and general planetary observations. They are meant for informational and entertainment purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice related to career, finance, health, or relationships. Individual experiences may vary, and readers are encouraged to rely on their own judgment and circumstances when making important life decisions.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS