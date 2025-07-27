Women’s Chess World Cup Final In Pic: Divya Deshmukh Vs Koneru Humpy, Games Ended In Draw, Tiebreaker On Monday
At the Women’s World Cup stage, Indian chess player Divya Deshmukh and another Indian GM, Koneru Humpy, are trying hard to claim the title. Both games between them have ended in a draw. The historic final clash has now entered a tiebreaker where games of shorter duration will be played to determine the winner.
In the first game, Indian sensation Divya Deshmukh could not convert the winning position in a victory even after taking an early edge. The game ultimately ended in a draw by threefold repetition.
Both players have also played out the second game draw. Legendary player Koneru Humpy tried to make some headway with a pawn sacrifice in the endgame, but she could not make anything advantageous. Divya managed to cover some weaknesses.
The tiebreaker of two games, each 15 minutes with a 10-second increment, will be played on July 27, 2025, to decide the winner.
As they reached the final of the Chess World Cup, both players Divya Deshmukh and Koneru Humpy have also secured their spots in the Candidates Tournament. The Candidates is the crucial event before the World Chess Championship and only the winner of the Candidates gets the right to challenge the World Champion.
(Photo Credit -Anna Shtourman/ FIDE)
Indian Woman Grandmaster Koneru Humpy during Game 2 of the Chess World Cup 2025. (Photo credit - FIDE)
Indian sensation Divya Deshmukh during Game 2 of the Chess World Cup 2025. (Photo credit - FIDE)
After Game 1 ended in a draw by three-fold repetition, Divya Deshmukh was seen disappointed. Once she had achieved the winning position against Koneru Humpy in a Queen Gambit's declined set-up. But subsequent errors forced the game into draw. (Photo credit - Anna Shtourman/ FIDE)
Indian GM Koneru Humpy after Game 1 of the Women Chess World Cup, which ended in a draw. (Photo Credit - Anna Shtourman/ FIDE)