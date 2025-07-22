LIVE TV
  • World Brain Day 2025: 6 Daily Habits That Can Boost Memory, Focus & Keep Your Brain Young

World Brain Day 2025: 6 Daily Habits That Can Boost Memory, Focus & Keep Your Brain Young

On World Brain Day 2025, discover six simple yet powerful habits that can help sharpen your memory, improve focus, and preserve cognitive function keeping your brain young and active for years.

By: Vani Verma Last Updated: July 22, 2025 | 1:45 PM IST
World Brain Day 2025: 6 Daily Habits That Can Boost Memory, Focus & Keep Your Brain Young
1/7

Get Quality Sleep

Aim for a continuous 7-8 hours per night. This broadens the opportunity for the brain to be able to deposit memories, and remove waste.

World Brain Day 2025: 6 Daily Habits That Can Boost Memory, Focus & Keep Your Brain Young - Photo Gallery
2/7

Food for a Healthy Brain

Eating foods that are high in omega-3 fatty acids (fatty fish and walnuts), antioxidants (berries and leafy greens), and flavonoids (dark chocolate) will help with your brain health.

World Brain Day 2025: 6 Daily Habits That Can Boost Memory, Focus & Keep Your Brain Young - Photo Gallery
3/7

Exercise Daily

Exercise will help increase blood flow to the brain, improve moods, and decrease the likelihood of memory problems and diseases like Alzheimer's.

World Brain Day 2025: 6 Daily Habits That Can Boost Memory, Focus & Keep Your Brain Young - Photo Gallery
4/7

Challenge your Mind

Engage in crosswords, riddles, chess, and learn new skills or languages. Giving your mind the challenge will strengthen the brain connections.

World Brain Day 2025: 6 Daily Habits That Can Boost Memory, Focus & Keep Your Brain Young - Photo Gallery
5/7

Meditate or be Mindful

10-15 minutes a day of mindfulness will decrease levels of stress hormones, increase focus/attention, and improve control of emotions/elements of self-regulation.

World Brain Day 2025: 6 Daily Habits That Can Boost Memory, Focus & Keep Your Brain Young - Photo Gallery
6/7

Continue to be Social

Social contacts and relationships help the brain to work better and may decrease the likelihood of depression and dementia

6/7

Continue to be Social

Social contacts and relationships help the brain to work better and may decrease the likelihood of depression and dementia
7/7

Disclaimer

This content is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always consult a healthcare expert before making changes to your health or wellness routine.

World Brain Day 2025: 6 Daily Habits That Can Boost Memory, Focus & Keep Your Brain Young - Photo Gallery

World Brain Day 2025: 6 Daily Habits That Can Boost Memory, Focus & Keep Your Brain Young - Photo Gallery

World Brain Day 2025: 6 Daily Habits That Can Boost Memory, Focus & Keep Your Brain Young - Photo Gallery
World Brain Day 2025: 6 Daily Habits That Can Boost Memory, Focus & Keep Your Brain Young - Photo Gallery
World Brain Day 2025: 6 Daily Habits That Can Boost Memory, Focus & Keep Your Brain Young - Photo Gallery
World Brain Day 2025: 6 Daily Habits That Can Boost Memory, Focus & Keep Your Brain Young - Photo Gallery

