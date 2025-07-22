World Brain Day 2025: 6 Daily Habits That Can Boost Memory, Focus & Keep Your Brain Young

- Home>
On World Brain Day 2025, discover six simple yet powerful habits that can help sharpen your memory, improve focus, and preserve cognitive function keeping your brain young and active for years.
Get Quality Sleep
Aim for a continuous 7-8 hours per night. This broadens the opportunity for the brain to be able to deposit memories, and remove waste.
Food for a Healthy Brain
Eating foods that are high in omega-3 fatty acids (fatty fish and walnuts), antioxidants (berries and leafy greens), and flavonoids (dark chocolate) will help with your brain health.
Exercise Daily
Exercise will help increase blood flow to the brain, improve moods, and decrease the likelihood of memory problems and diseases like Alzheimer's.
Challenge your Mind
Engage in crosswords, riddles, chess, and learn new skills or languages. Giving your mind the challenge will strengthen the brain connections.
Meditate or be Mindful
10-15 minutes a day of mindfulness will decrease levels of stress hormones, increase focus/attention, and improve control of emotions/elements of self-regulation.
Continue to be Social
Social contacts and relationships help the brain to work better and may decrease the likelihood of depression and dementia
Disclaimer
This content is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always consult a healthcare expert before making changes to your health or wellness routine.