WORLD Business News: Top 5 Global Market Moves, Stocks, Startups, Profits & Economic Shifts Worldwide

Japan & US
Japan & US: Both the countries are going to finalise a deal to decrease tariffs on Japanese cars by the month end.
Amazon
Amazon: Amazon has completed the acquisition of Indian fintech Axio to expand its operations.
US Bank
US Bank: The US Bank launched a software solution for online banking experiences to manage their payroll, in partnership with fintech.
Goldman Sachs
Goldman Sachs: The investing firm is planning to invest up-to $1 billion in T. Rowe Price Group.
Xpeng in China
Xpeng in China: The company has launched the P7 sedan in China for $30,000.