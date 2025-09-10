World Suicide Prevention Day: When Fame Turns Dark, Notable Celebrities Who Ended Their Lives
Fame often comes with a hidden price. While the world cheers for their talent, many celebrities struggle silently with pressures, mental health challenges, and personal turmoil. On this Suicide Prevention Day, we remember the lives of stars who, despite their success and admiration, found themselves overwhelmed by darkness.
From Sushant Singh Rajput to VJ Chitra and Silk Smitha, these artists touched millions with their work, yet faced battles that went unseen by fans. Their tragic losses remind us of the urgent need for mental health awareness, compassion, and support for everyone, no matter how bright their public life may seem.
Divya Bharti
Divya Bharti was a celebrated Indian actress known for her beauty, charm, and versatile performances in Hindi and Telugu cinema. One of the highest-paid actresses of her time, she won both Filmfare and Nandi Awards. Tragically, she died at 19 after falling from her apartment balcony.
Silk Smitha
Silk Smitha appeared in over 450 films across Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi, becoming a significant figure in Indian cinema. Her bold performances and dance numbers earned her the title of the "Marilyn Monroe of Indian cinema." On September 23, 1996, Silk Smitha was found dead in her Chennai apartment, with the cause of death officially ruled as suicide by hanging.
Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput, Bollywood actor known for his roles in films like Kai Po Che! and MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, tragically passed away on June 14, 2020, at the age of 34. He was found dead in his Mumbai apartment, and the cause of death was determined to be suicide by hanging.
VJ Chitra
VJ Chitra was a beloved Tamil television actress and video jockey. She gained widespread recognition for her portrayal of Mullai in the popular soap opera Pandian Stores and had a vibrant career hosting various shows. Tragically, on December 9, 2020, Chitra was found dead in her hotel room in Nazarethpettai, Chennai. Preliminary reports indicated that she died by suicide.
Asif Basra
Asif Basra was a distinguished Indian actor renowned for his compelling performances in both Bollywood films and international productions. He died by suicide on November 12, 2020, at the age of 53. He was found dead in a private guesthouse in Himachal Pradesh.
Pratyusha Banerjee
Pratyusha Banerjee was a celebrated Indian television actress, best known for her role as Anandi in the popular series Balika Vadhu. She began her career in 2010 and quickly became a household name. In addition to her acting career, she participated in reality shows such as Bigg Boss 7 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5. Tragically, on April 1, 2016, Pratyusha was found dead in her Mumbai apartment at the age of 24. The initial postmortem report indicated asphyxia as the cause of death.