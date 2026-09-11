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9/11 Attacks: 5 Images That Capture The Horror, Heroism And Lasting Impact Of September 11, 2001

9/11 Attacks: 5 Images That Capture The Horror, Heroism And Lasting Impact Of September 11, 2001

The 11th of September, 2001, started like any other Tuesday but soon turned out to be one of the most tragic days in modern American history of America. Four hijacked planes, two collapsing towers and thousands of casualties would make Americans remember that day for the rest of their life. Not only were the attacks the most horrifying events in history, but they also were the turning point that led to many changes in security, foreign policies and the memory of Americans.

1/ 5 The Moment America Realised It Was Under Attack The dark day began when American Airlines Flight 11 hit the North Tower of the World Trade Centre at 8:46 a.m. First, many people who watched the events on television believed it was a serious accident. Seventeen minutes later, another plane, United Airlines Flight 175, hit the South Tower. The second blow made people understand the fact that it wasn't an accident but an attack against the country.

2/ 5 The Twin Towers Collapse The destruction of the Twin Towers became one of the main symbols of September 11. The South Tower collapsed at 9:59 am, while the North Tower collapsed at 10:28 am. Clouds of dust and debris covered Lower Manhattan as people tried to escape from the area. The World Trade Centre that once stood as a symbol of American business turned into a huge disaster area in just several hours.

5/ 5 25 Years Later, 9/11 Still Lives In Memory 25 years down the line, 9/11 continues to be more than just a date in history. For those who lived through it, for their relatives and rescuers, it is a deeply personal experience. For American youngsters who were born after 2001, it becomes more and more something that they learn about through stories, photos and memorials. However, one can feel its impact on airport security, surveillance, foreign policy, and public memory. The 9/11 Memorial & Museum is located where the Twin Towers once stood.

The 11th of September, 2001, started like any other Tuesday but soon turned out to be one of the most tragic days in modern American history of America. Four hijacked planes, two collapsing towers and thousands of casualties would make Americans remember that day for the rest of their life. Not only were the attacks the most horrifying events in history, but they also were the turning point that led to many changes in security, foreign policy, and the memory of Americans.