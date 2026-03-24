Doha Weather Alert: Heavy Rain Hits Qatar, Residents Face Wet Roads as Forecast Warns of Ongoing Unstable Conditions | Check 5-Day Rainfall Outlook and Temperature Changes

Doha Weather Forecast: Doha woke up to heavy rain today, catching residents off guard as sudden downpours changed the city’s usual dry weather vibe. With overcast skies and intense showers, many areas are witnessing wet roads and slower traffic conditions. High humidity levels are making the weather feel heavier and more uncomfortable than usual. If you’re stepping out, be ready, today’s weather in Doha is far from normal and could disrupt your plans anytime.