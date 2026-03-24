Doha Weather Alert: Heavy Rain Hits Qatar, Residents Face Wet Roads as Forecast Warns of Ongoing Unstable Conditions | Check 5-Day Rainfall Outlook and Temperature Changes
Doha Weather Forecast: Doha woke up to heavy rain today, catching residents off guard as sudden downpours changed the city’s usual dry weather vibe. With overcast skies and intense showers, many areas are witnessing wet roads and slower traffic conditions. High humidity levels are making the weather feel heavier and more uncomfortable than usual. If you’re stepping out, be ready, today’s weather in Doha is far from normal and could disrupt your plans anytime.
Doha Weather Today
Doha is witnessing heavy rain today with temperatures around 24°C. High precipitation levels and cloudy skies are dominating the weather, creating wet conditions across the city since morning hours early.
Doha Rainfall & Humidity Update
Weather reports show precipitation near 77 percent with humidity around 71 percent. Light winds at about 11 km per hour continue, but rainfall remains the major factor affecting visibility overall.
Temperature Forecast Doha
Throughout the day, temperatures are expected to range between 22°C and 26°C. Evenings may feel slightly cooler, while consistent cloud cover prevents sharp increases in heat across Doha today conditions.
Hourly Weather Outlook
Hourly forecast indicates rain continuing into afternoon with brief reductions by evening. However, skies remain overcast overnight, and temperatures stabilize near 22°C, keeping conditions damp and humid across regions nearby.
Doha Weekly Weather Outlook
Looking ahead, the week shows mixed weather with sunny breaks and occasional rain. Temperatures will rise slightly midweek, but today’s heavy rain marks one of the wettest days recently overall.
Disclaimer
The weather information shared above is based on currently available data and forecasts. Conditions may change rapidly, and actual weather may vary. Please refer to official meteorological sources for real-time updates and safety guidance.