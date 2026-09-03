Drones, Airstrikes, and Civilian Tragedies: The Human Cost of Escalating Iran-US War
The ongoing war between Iran and the US, which has spilled over into other regions, has further escalated in multiple dimensions, involving Lebanon, the Strait of Hormuz, and some other countries in the Gulf. Recent events have seen attacks by Israeli warplanes against south Lebanon due to rockets that were launched against them by Hezbollah from the border, while Iran has retaliated by attacking US bases in the UAE, Bahrain, and Kuwait. The impact of the war is being felt greatly in Iran through the airstrikes that have hit the Hormozgan province as well as through the burning of the Shajareh Tayyebeh primary school in Minab.
Smoke Rises Following Airstrike Near Tyre, Lebanon
Smoke rises from Israeli airstrikes against al-Mansouri in this image taken from outside of Tyre, Lebanon, on September 2, 2026. The Lebanese war came about on March 2, 2026, as a result of Hezbollah rocket attacks due to the death of the Iranian supreme leader as a result of US-Israeli attacks on February 28, 2026. Even with the cessation of hostilities in November 2024, Israeli attacks persist.
Iranian State Footage Shows Drone Launch Targeting US Bases
This frame capture from the state television of Iran IRIB dated September 2, 2026, reveals the drones that were allegedly launched against US bases in the UAE and Bahrain. The Iranian armed forces stated they would attack the US military installations in the UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, and other areas after the fresh US attacks on Iran.
Destroyed Building Following Overnight Strike in Kuhestak, Iran
An image of a building that has been hit is shown near the scene of a nighttime attack in Kuhestak, Sirik County, in the southern province of Hormozgan, Iran, on September 2, 2026. The attack was carried out by Iranian troops who were claiming to have attacked US military targets in various countries including the UAE, Kuwait, and Bahrain among others.
Vessels in the Strait of Hormuz Off Bandar Abbas
Vessels are seen operating in the Strait of Hormuz, off the port city of Bandar Abbas in southern Iran on August 10, 2026. Iran subsequently attacked US military targets in the Middle East on August 31, 2026, in retaliation for American strikes on an island in the Strait of Hormuz, marking the first exchange of fire in a month within the wider regional war.
Women Stand Near Destroyed Shajareh Tayyebeh Primary School in Minab
Women are seen standing around the ruins of the bombed Shajareh Tayyebeh Primary School in the Minab region of the Hormozgan Province of Iran on August 10, 2026. According to reports from Iranian authorities, the Southern school was bombed in the early hours of the war between the US and Israel and Iran in February, killing more than 150 people.