LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Drones, Airstrikes, and Civilian Tragedies: The Human Cost of Escalating Iran-US War

Drones, Airstrikes, and Civilian Tragedies: The Human Cost of Escalating Iran-US War

The ongoing  war between Iran and the US, which has spilled over into other regions, has further escalated in multiple dimensions, involving Lebanon, the Strait of Hormuz, and some other countries in the Gulf. Recent events have seen attacks by Israeli warplanes against south Lebanon due to rockets that were launched against them by Hezbollah from the border, while Iran has retaliated by attacking US bases in the UAE, Bahrain, and Kuwait. The impact of the war is being felt greatly in Iran through the airstrikes that have hit the Hormozgan province as well as through the burning of the Shajareh Tayyebeh primary school in Minab.

Published By: Published: September 3, 2026 12:29:48 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Smoke Rises Following Airstrike Near Tyre, Lebanon
1/5
Iran-US-Israel War (Image: AFP)

Smoke Rises Following Airstrike Near Tyre, Lebanon

Smoke rises from Israeli airstrikes against al-Mansouri in this image taken from outside of Tyre, Lebanon, on September 2, 2026. The Lebanese war came about on March 2, 2026, as a result of Hezbollah rocket attacks due to the death of the Iranian supreme leader as a result of US-Israeli attacks on February 28, 2026. Even with the cessation of hostilities in November 2024, Israeli attacks persist.

Iranian State Footage Shows Drone Launch Targeting US Bases
2/5
Iran-US War (Image: AFP)

Iranian State Footage Shows Drone Launch Targeting US Bases

This frame capture from the state television of Iran IRIB dated September 2, 2026, reveals the drones that were allegedly launched against US bases in the UAE and Bahrain. The Iranian armed forces stated they would attack the US military installations in the UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, and other areas after the fresh US attacks on Iran.

Destroyed Building Following Overnight Strike in Kuhestak, Iran
3/5
Iran-US War (Image: AFP)

Destroyed Building Following Overnight Strike in Kuhestak, Iran

An image of a building that has been hit is shown near the scene of a nighttime attack in Kuhestak, Sirik County, in the southern province of Hormozgan, Iran, on September 2, 2026. The attack was carried out by Iranian troops who were claiming to have attacked US military targets in various countries including the UAE, Kuwait, and Bahrain among others.

You Might Be Interested In
Vessels in the Strait of Hormuz Off Bandar Abbas
4/5
Iran-US War (Image: AFP)

Vessels in the Strait of Hormuz Off Bandar Abbas

Vessels are seen operating in the Strait of Hormuz, off the port city of Bandar Abbas in southern Iran on August 10, 2026. Iran subsequently attacked US military targets in the Middle East on August 31, 2026, in retaliation for American strikes on an island in the Strait of Hormuz, marking the first exchange of fire in a month within the wider regional war.

You Might Be Interested In
Women Stand Near Destroyed Shajareh Tayyebeh Primary School in Minab
5/5
Iran-US War (Image: AFP)

Women Stand Near Destroyed Shajareh Tayyebeh Primary School in Minab

Women are seen standing around the ruins of the bombed Shajareh Tayyebeh Primary School in the Minab region of the Hormozgan Province of Iran on August 10, 2026. According to reports from Iranian authorities, the Southern school was bombed in the early hours of the war between the US and Israel and Iran in February, killing more than 150 people.

Tags:

Explore comprehensive photo coverage of the Iran-US and regional conflict, featuring frontline images, drone launches, and the human impact across Iran, Lebanon, and the Strait of Hormuz.

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS