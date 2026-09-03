Drones, Airstrikes, and Civilian Tragedies: The Human Cost of Escalating Iran-US War

The ongoing war between Iran and the US, which has spilled over into other regions, has further escalated in multiple dimensions, involving Lebanon, the Strait of Hormuz, and some other countries in the Gulf. Recent events have seen attacks by Israeli warplanes against south Lebanon due to rockets that were launched against them by Hezbollah from the border, while Iran has retaliated by attacking US bases in the UAE, Bahrain, and Kuwait. The impact of the war is being felt greatly in Iran through the airstrikes that have hit the Hormozgan province as well as through the burning of the Shajareh Tayyebeh primary school in Minab.